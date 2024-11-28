Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: City CONNECTION, Clear River Games, RIKI 8Bit Game Collection

RIKI 8Bit Game Collection Arrives on Nintendo Switch Next Month

Clear River Games will bring the RIKI 8Bit Game Collection to the Nintendo Switch, as multiple games will arrive in December

Article Summary Experience retro gaming with Clear River Games' RIKI 8Bit Game Collection on Nintendo Switch, launching Dec 12, 2024.

Relive the 8Bit era with five games and diverse soundtracks, featuring iconic and modern chiptune composers.

Enjoy platforming action and music albums like Kira Kira Star Night and 8BIT MUSIC POWER with unique gameplay.

Discover tracks from legendary composers and explore an impressive collection of chiptune music albums.

City Connection and Clear River Games have revealed that RIKI 8Bit Game Collection will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this December. Five different games will be included in this set, along with their game soundtracks, bringing you a variety of titles inspired by the era. You can check out the trailer above and the info below, as it arrives on December 12, 2024.

RIKI 8Bit Game Collection

Kira Kira Star Night! – Reach for the stars (you'll have to collect a lot!) in this surreal platforming action game that's easy to play and accessible to all! Choose from three unique characters and enjoy the incredible chiptune soundtrack from composers including KUNIO, Takeaki Kunimoto, Yuriko Keino, Yuzo Koshiro, Nobuyuki Shioda, Tappy, Manabu Namiki, Hally, Bun, Manami Matsumae, Takeshi Yokemura, Robokabuto, and Yasuhisa Watanabe.

Astro Ninja Man DX – Sharpen your trigger finger as you defend from hordes of descending enemies from above with simple controls and relentless gameplay. It's a sensory overload that gets progressively harder the better you get! Your clones are invincible, so here it's all about reaching for the high score! Composers include Hiroto Saitoh, Nobuyuki Shioda, Bun, and Manabu Namiki.

8BIT MUSIC POWER – A music album featuring the very best in chiptune music. Featuring a grand total of 11 composers, including gaming legends behind some of the best-loved gaming music ever created, in addition to modern composers behind classic anime. An experience to savor; watch the screen as you jam to the beats, with 12 tracks totaling 44 minutes in length. Composers include Omodaka (Soichi Terada), Masahiro Kajihara, Takeaki Kunimoto, Yuriko Keino, Saitone, Professor Sakamoto, Hiroaki Sano, Nobuyuki Shioda, Tappy, Hally, and Keishi Yonao.

8BIT MUSIC POWER FINAL – The second chiptune album is featured as part of the collection. It's another feast for the ears, with performances from 18 composers at the top of their game. Kirara-chan from Kira Kira Star Night dances in the background as the music plays. There are 18 tracks totaling 52 minutes in length, and composers include IPPO (Ippo Yamada), Manabu Namiki, Yu Shimoda, ZUN, SEXY-SYNTHESIZER, Tappy, TECHNOuchi, TORIENA, Norio Nakagata, Junya Nakano, naruto, hally, Hige Driver, Motoaki Furukawa, Bun, Manami Matsumae, Takeshi Yokemura, and Yasuhisa Watanabe.

8BIT MUSIC POWER ENCORE – Rounding off the compilation, the third and final chiptune album serves as a perfect encore to the RIKI experience! 8BIT MUSIC POWER's BIT-chan dances in the background on this one, and there are 14 tracks to enjoy, totaling 42 minutes in length. Composers include Takeshi Abo, Kenichi Arakawa, Omodaka (Soichi Terada), Saitone, Hiroto Saitoh, Nobuyuki Shioda, Yu Shimoda, Tomoya Tomita, Takuya Hanaoka, Hally, Hige Driver, Bun, Yousuke Yasui, and Keishi Yonao.

