Riot Games Officially Launches Valorant Act II This Week

Its time for Valortant to move onto the next chapter as Riot Games has officially launched Act II into the game this week. Along with the brand new agent in Killjoy being introduced last week, this act will be bringing a new Battlepass full of exclusive unlockables for everyone to obtain, a new skinline the centers around the theme of Glitchpop, and a new Deathmatch mode for everyone to jump in and get slaughtered on. This act looks like it could be very promising if they keep some of the themes going. The fake commercial you see for the new skins below is one of the best promotional things they've done for the game so far. We have details of what else is included in this act below as the update has dropped into the game and will slowly roll stuff out over the rest of the week. Enjoy all of it while you can before the act comes to an end.

Act II Battlepass: The Valorant Act II Battlepass is a way to customize your Valorant experience. The Act II Battlepass will contain a series of unique unlockables, including gun skins, gun buddies, sprays, player cards, player titles, and Radianite Points. The Battlepass will launch on August 4 and cost 1000 VP. Glitchpop Skinline: Glitchpop is a skinline that leans into a dystopian future where death has no consequence and comes to life through bright, colorful skins and a playful but deadly attitude. There are Glitchpop skins for Frenzy, Odin, Bulldog, Judge, and melee. Glitchpop will be available in Valorant on August 4. Deathmatch: Free-for-all Deathmatch is the new game mode that debuts during Act II and gives dedicated gunslingers a chance to test their flicks. Ten players. No abilities. Infinite money. Leave the Spike at home.