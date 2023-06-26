Posted in: Games, League of Legends, League Of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends Of Runeterra, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Riot Games, Soul Fighter, Teamfight Tactics

Riot Games Reveals New Cross-Game Summer Event Called Soul Fighter

Soul Fighter will bring a cross-game event to League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra.

Riot Games has a massive event happening this summer in which they will have several games crossing over between each other in Soul Fighter. For six weeks, the world of Runeterra will be thrown into utter chaos as you will see a ton of in-game content added to League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. This event will essentially be their tribute to the fighting game genre, as they will be adding brand new game modes, skins, gameplay features, and more across all four titles. The event begins globally on July 20th and will run all the way until August 28. To add to the chose, the company will hold Soul Fighter: Fight Night, a livestream featuring 16 content creators who will compete both in and out-of-game for the title of Fight Night Champion. The event will be hosted in Los Angeles and broadcast live on Monday, July 17th, at 6pm PT. We have the full rundown of what's coming to all four games below.

Soul Fighter: League Of Legends

League of Legends, the world's most-played PC MOBA, introduces an all-new game mode, 12 new Soul Fighter skins, an in-client metagame experience, a brand new champion, and more.

New Game Mode: Arena Arena is a new game mode in League of Legends in which four teams of two players each fight one another in rotating combat rounds. After each round of combat, they will power up with unique Augments until only one team is left standing. Combat takes place on four different battlefields which vary in size, terrain density, and theme. Champions from the Soul Fighter universe will make occasional Cameo appearances in matches to either players' benefit or detriment.

Champion Launch: Naafiri the Hound of a Hundred Bites

Skins: Soul Fighter Samira (Ultimate), Soul Fighter Viego (Legendary), Soul Fighter Naafiri, Soul Fighter Shaco, Soul Fighter Pyke, Soul Fighter Sett, Soul Fighter Lux, Soul Fighter Jhin, Soul Fighter Gwen, Soul Fighter Evelynn, Prestige Soul Fighter Shaco, and Prestige Soul Fighter Pyke

Soul Fighter 2023 Pass

In-Client Metagame Experience: Tournament of Souls (LoL Exclusive) Tournament of Souls is a style-rating focused combo-battler that takes place in the client. Players will take on the role of Samira and gain Reputation by playing games of League, which in turn allows them to face new opponents and unlock new abilities for Samira to progress further in the tournament. The objective of the tournament is to defeat all ten opponent champions and become its new champion. Players can claim rewards after each victory and can unlock the Story and Expert difficulty levels, each with differing levels of challenge for players of all levels of skill and time commitment.



Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics, the leading game in the auto-battler genre, welcomes an all-new game mode and around-game narrative experience, along with new Tacticians, an Event Pass, and the Tournament of Souls Mythic arena.

New Game Mode: Soul Brawl Much like Fortune's Favor during Lunar Gala at the start of this year, Soul Brawl is a temporary game mode coming to Teamfight Tactics as part of the Soul Fighter event. This game mode takes place across two stages; Training phase, where players compete for Soul Power that will strengthen their Soul Crown and provide additional loot options, and Tournament phase, where players will be eliminated in a best-of-three bracket tournament.

ln-Client Narrative Experience (TFT Exclusive) Alongside the game mode is the in-client narrative experience, The Choncc Dome. Here, Champions and Tacticians team up to prepare for the Tournament of Souls. The Choncc Dome marks the first time a TFT in-client experience has been brought to mobile platforms, and the first time an Event has had an exclusive Pass+! .

Cosmetics Tacticians: Chibi Gwen; Chibi Soul Fighter Gwen (Mythic) Arena: Tournament of Souls Arena Soul Fighter Event Pass with New Rewards



League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Games' made-for-mobile MOBA, features six new Soul Fighter skins, its own in-client narrative experience, and a completely new game mode designed exclusively for Wild Rift.

New Game Mode: Tag Duel Tag Duel is a new game mode that pits players against each other in one-on-one combat. Each player will select three champions before entering combat, which can be seamlessly swapped between when off cooldown, leading to all sorts of combos previously only possible with teammates. The first player to reach four kills will emerge victorious.

Champion Launch: Nilah the Joy Unbound

Skins: Soul Fighter Nilah, Soul Fighter Draven, Soul Fighter Yasuo, Soul Fighter Irelia and Soul Fighter Xin Zhao, and Soul Fighter Draven (Special Edition)

Soul Fighter Event Pass

In-Client Narrative Experience (WR Exclusive) Players will experience an original story set within the world of Soul Fighter, which is primarily told through the eyes of Draven and Yasuo as they battle in the Tournament of Souls and venture into the Lands Beyond. Players will progress through a visual novel, which also features minigame combat that will test their speed and accuracy, by playing matches of Wild Rift. By progressing through the event, players will be rewarded with tokens, which can be spent on various items in the event shop, and unlock Arcade Mode. In Arcane Mode, players will get to play through a series of minigames as their favorite Soul Fighter champion, earn an exclusive emote, and more.



Legends Of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra, the award-winning digital card game, brings a new event pass and cosmetics to the battlefield. Skins: Soul Fighter Nidalee (Epic), Soul Fighter Viego (Epic), Soul Fighter Sett (Epic), Soul Fighter Samira (Rare), Soul Fighter Jhin (Rare), Soul Fighter Gwen (Rare), Soul Fighter Pyke (Rare) and Soul Fighter Evelynn Soul Fighter Event Pass New Emotes & Cardbacks



From August 1 to August 28, Riot will contribute 20% of proceeds from Soul Fighter Samira, the Soul Fighter Event Pass, and all related bundle sales in League of Legends to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, a donor-advised fund account sponsored by ImpactAssets. Here's everything that qualifies:

Soul Fighter Samira (skin only)

Unmatched Bounty Hunter Bundle

Soul Fighter Event Pass

Soul Fighter Event Pass Bundle

