Riot Games & SoLA Impact Launch New Tech & Entrepreneurship Center

Over the weekend, SoLa Impact and Riot Games came together for a new endeavor as they launched the Tech & Entrepreneurship Center. Coinciding with SoLa's mission to help improve the lives of residents within South Los Angeles, the new center will provide the first-of-its-kind technology and esports center in the heart of SoLaA's Beehive campus. This was accomplished with a $2M+ contribution from Riot, who helped in the design of the center, as they will aim to "inspire and develop the next generation of Black and Brown game developers, esports athletes, technology professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs." All of which will be free of charge to South LA residents. We have more info and images of the facility provided courtesy of Riot and SoLa for you below.

The grand opening event kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony where representatives from Riot Games, SoLa Impact and dignitaries representing South LA spoke about the partnership and the importance of this work. Those in attendance were given a first look at the center and had the opportunity to speak with Riot and SoLa executives as well as students and parents who have benefited from the program. The highlight of the space and a favorite of the students is the newly-completed 14,000 sq. ft. esports and gaming arena which features 40 high-end gaming PCs, a streaming studio, and a 5v5 competitive setup stage. During the event, students from SoLa's Summer Tech Camp went head-to-head in a game of Valorant and even got some tips from Marc Merrill, Riot's co-founder and current President of Games.

Riot and SoLa will work to secure new pathways to explore economic and educational opportunities by providing students the same access to the powerful benefits of technology as their counterparts in more affluent areas. The center looks to impact more than 1,000 students annually, with a long-term goal to narrow the digital divide and inspire future generations to pursue meaningful and fun careers in STEM and illuminate potential career opportunities they may have never dreamed of before. Together, Riot and SoLa hope to positively impact the life trajectories of youth across South Los Angeles for years to come.