Riot Games To Become Minority Shareholder In Statespace

Riot Games announced this week they will be looking to strengthen their relationship with Statespace by becoming a shareholder. The publisher revealed that they have taken up a minority stake in the company, not fully acquiring it, but more tying themselves to them while they remain independent. If you're not familiar with the company, they are responsible for the program Aim Lab, which will now become the official training and coaching platform for Valorant. According to the shorthand terms, Aim Lab will leverage the IP to "integrate in-game physics, maps, and weapons that will enable Valorant players most true-to-game training possible." Many of the tools will be used to help scout for players in the esports system, as well as eventually being transferred to being applied to MOBA players. You can read more from the deal down below.

