Rise Of The Triad: Ludicrous Edition Announced For Early 2023

Rejoin the HUNT, an elite five-member task force, on a dangerous island occupied by fanatical cultists. Experience ROTT's many innovations rendered better than ever, from its five playable heroes—each with different hit points, speed, and accuracy—to its deadly traps, elevated, multilayered stages and unhinged power-ups. Blast straight to the dark heart of a conspiracy aiming to destroy Los Angeles, armed with a legendary arsenal of dual pistols, heat-seeking missiles, bone-charring walls of flame, and an enchanted baseball bat.

Take the explosive, magical action online with gibtastic multiplayer COMMbatt deathmatch supporting up to 11 players—no dial-up screeching required. See where pioneering game modes began with Capture the Triad, the first capture-the-flag mode in FPS history, and Hunter, in which a sole "prey" player faces off against a whole team of hunters. Even the industry-changing level editor returns for PC players, now easier to use and boasting Steam Workshop support. Made for ROTT fans, by ROTT fans, plus its original creators, Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition worships at the altar of this legendary adventure. Nightdive Studios puts the exact original sprites and textures on loving display at modern resolutions, while the FPS OGs at Apogee Entertainment and New Blood Interactive supervise the creation of this definitive version of a beloved cult classic.

Enjoy timeless visuals flawlessly presented by Nightdive Studios' proprietary KEX engine in 4K with no-fuss support for 60FPS and higher frame rates, increased FOV, cloud saves, achievements, and more. Updated HUD and UI elements give a clean look at a stone-cold classic campaign plus restored cut content and a new, original story episode in the Rise of the Triad (ROTT) universe.