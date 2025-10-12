Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fuzzy Sock Studios, Rising Heat

Rising Heat Confirmed For Early December Release

You can play a free demo of the sci-fi twin stick shooter roguelike Rising Heat right now as the game arrives this December

Article Summary Rising Heat releases on PC this December with a free demo available now during Steam Next Fest.

Sci-fi twin stick shooter roguelike challenges players with physics-driven, momentum-based movement.

Customize your build by fusing pilots, ships, and hacks for endless playstyles and tactical depth.

Co-op mode links players with a powerful beam, demanding coordination for maximum damage.

Developer Fuzzy Sock Studios and publisher Apogee Entertainment have dropped a new demo for Rising Heat, as the game arrives this December. The team dropped a free demo a few days ago, which you can play right now, giving you a sample of the new sci-fi twin stick shooter roguelike title during Steam Next Fest. But they also let players know the full version will be out for PC on December 2, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here!

Rising Heat

The next evolution of horde survival awaits! Rising Heat drops you into the arena as a fighter pilot against swarms of extraterrestrial organisms with one thing in mind: utter destruction. The game's momentum-based movement mechanics make for physics-driven flight controls, challenging pilots to learn their aircraft. There is no single strategy to success, either. Weave through enemies, circle and shoot, or barrel straight through the horde using Rising Heat's "tackle" maneuver.

Loadouts are a major element of success in Rising Heat, with countless combinations of pilots, ships, and hacks that can be upgraded, integrated, or fused for maximum effect. Fusing hacks lets you discover synergies that cater to your exact needs. When flying in co-op mode, coordination becomes critical. Your ship is linked to your partner's by a deadly energy beam that can tear through enemies, but uncoordinated movement can yank your wingman into danger. How you battle in the arena is up to you, Captain.

Do A Barrel Roll! : Master a dynamic momentum-based movement system. Line up multiple enemies to execute a flurry of precise tackles, dealing devastating damage while bouncing between a barrage of enemy bullets!

: Master a dynamic momentum-based movement system. Line up multiple enemies to execute a flurry of precise tackles, dealing devastating damage while bouncing between a barrage of enemy bullets! Customize Your Loadout: Each cockpit has a limited inventory in which the pilot can upgrade, integrate, and fuse hacks together to create varied builds. Different strategies in the shop, hack positioning, action order, and even negative stats will help get the most out of every build.

Each cockpit has a limited inventory in which the pilot can upgrade, integrate, and fuse hacks together to create varied builds. Different strategies in the shop, hack positioning, action order, and even negative stats will help get the most out of every build. Plan of Attack: A strong pilot must plan out their runs, including which pilot, ship, hacks, and weapons to equip. As the aliens learn to adapt, how does a successful pilot stay one step ahead?

A strong pilot must plan out their runs, including which pilot, ship, hacks, and weapons to equip. As the aliens learn to adapt, how does a successful pilot stay one step ahead? Fly With a Friend: In couch/Steam Remote Play co-op mode, two pilots are linked by a supercharged beam, creating opportunities for mass destruction…assuming they've got each other's backs.

