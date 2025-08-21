Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fuzzy Sock Studios, Rising Heat

Rising Heat Will Be Released On Steam In Mid-October

The retro-esq survivors roguelike game Rising Heat has a release date, as we'll see the game arrive on Steam in mid-October

Article Summary Rising Heat launches on Steam for PC in mid-October, blending retro shooter action with roguelike elements.

Pilot agile space fighters and take on swarms of alien enemies using dynamic, momentum-based movement.

Customize and fuse hacks, pilots, and ships to create unique loadouts for every high-stakes battle run.

Play solo or in co-op mode, where two fighters are linked by a destructive energy beam for strategic wins.

Developer Fuzzy Sock Studios and publisher Apogee Entertainment have revealed the release date for Rising Heat during Gamescom 2025. If you haven't checked the game out in a minute, this is a somewhat retro shooter title with a survivors roguelike approach, where you're a small space fighter shooting at enemy aliens and weapons that have invaded our space. We have the latest trailer here as the game arrives on PC via Steam on October 14, 2025.

Rising Heat

Rising Heat drops you into the arena as a fighter pilot against swarms of extraterrestrial organisms with one thing in mind: utter destruction. The game's momentum-based movement mechanics make for physics-driven flight controls, challenging pilots to learn their aircraft. There is no single strategy to success either. Weave through enemies, circle and shoot, or barrel straight through the horde using Rising Heat's brand new "tackle" maneuver.

Loadouts are a major element of success in Rising Heat, with countless combinations of pilots, ships, and hacks that can be upgraded, integrated, or fused for maximum effect. Fusing hacks lets you discover synergies that cater to your exact needs. When flying in co-op mode, coordination becomes critical. Your ship is linked to your partner's by a deadly energy beam that can tear through enemies, but uncoordinated movement can yank your wingman into danger. How you battle in the arena is up to you, Captain.

