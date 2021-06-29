Risk Of Rain 2 Receives A New Anniversary Update

Gearbox Publishing and Hopoo Games have released a new Anniversary Update for Risk Of Rain 2 with a number of exciting additions. This particular update features the return of classic survivor Bandit from the original game, as well as a new legendary boss Grandparent, several more items added for you to collect, additional skill variants for the other survivors that you can utilize in various ways, a brand new huge drop of lore entries, and several more additions to the game. We got more details for you below along with a trailer showing some of the goodies off.

Bandit and a New Boss: The fan-favorite classic returns from the first Risk Of Rain with a new bag of tricks! Armed with a shotgun, dagger and smoke bombs, the Bandit stabs, blasts and slashes with the best of them – but can they withstand the might of the legendary Grandparent?

Character and Stage Updates: More skill variants mean that every character now sports three variant skills, with additional gameplay enhancements for Commando, MUL-T, REX, Captain, Loader, and Mercenary. The final stage has also been redone from the ground up, including new objectives, challenges, and a new Lunar Chimera monster type.

New Stackable Items: Constantly cut nearby enemies with a slow spinning ball of death, or take an egg and receive healing when you're attacked – just two of the latest additions in the game's arsenal of more than 115 items. New challenges and unlockable skill variants add new strategic potential, while new lore entries flesh out the universe of Risk Of Rain 2 .

Largest Logbook Update Ever: Browse past runs and lifetime player stats – like favorite survivors, progress to completion, and favorite equipment – in the Logbook alongside 88 new lore entries.

Browse past runs and lifetime player stats – like favorite survivors, progress to completion, and favorite equipment – in the Logbook alongside 88 new lore entries. Quality of Life Improvements: New items, new challenges, bug fixes, performance optimizations, improved AI pathing, and more!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Risk of Rain 2 – Anniversary Update Trailer (https://youtu.be/Q_pH_Qrswlw)