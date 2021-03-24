Rival Peak Surpasses 100 Million Minutes Watched As It Ends

Genvid Technologies and Pipeworks Studios hit a special milestone with Rival Peak on Facebook as the event came to a close. Along with DJ2 Entertainment, the collective group of them announced that the interactive Facebook experience had surpassed 100 million minutes watched on Facebook pages throughout its 12-week season. Setting a major marker for itself and being one of the biggest interactive events of 2021 so far. According to their stats, as the season came to a close, it was viewed in over 70 countries with the largest audiences in the U.S., India, Mexico, and the Philippines. Their weekly minutes watched had grown steadily at a weekly rate of 40%, with weekly minutes watched over 300% after a month. Here are some words from everyone involved about the milestone.

"Our goal with Rival Peak and Speak was to create an altogether new entertainment experience that merges lean-back entertainment (TV and livestreaming) with interactive entertainment (games)," wrote Jacob Navok, CEO and co-founder of Genvid and the showrunner for Rival Peak on Medium. "Facebook has been an incredible partner in this process. Using their platform we were able to seamlessly weave a global, mobile-first experience across livestreaming, VOD and games that could reach tens of millions. This tremendous success is a palpable proof of concept for this new entertainment format, and we're already looking forward to running even bigger MILEs with major partners that will be announced in the future."

"I'm genuinely proud of the way we ramped up from project proposal, to concept, to execution/production so quickly and so well," said Dmitri M. Johnson, CEO of DJ2. "Our entire team – including the writers, the talent, and our director – appreciates the opportunity to contribute to the success of this ambitious multi-company collaboration."

"While we are game developers at Pipeworks, at our core we are creators and inventors," said Lindsay Gupton, CEO at Pipeworks Studios. "Not too long ago, we wondered how we could leverage the groundbreaking work we were doing in emergent AI and social broadcasting to create a uniquely interactive live experience. From there, Rival Peak was born, brought to life with Genvid's unrivaled interactive streaming tech and DJ2's tremendous storytelling abilities."