Road 96 Will Finally Come To Consoles This April

Ravenscourt and DigixArt announced today that Road 96 will finally be coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles this April. The game previously received a ton of praise when it was first released on PC for its innovative storytelling, as you have to navigate an ever-evolving story-driven adventure tied to survival mechanics. If you've never played the game before, you take on a character on the run who must escape a country ruled by an authoritarian regime that's is teetering on the brink of collapse. Will you make it out alive or become another casualty to their government? The choice will be yours soon as we wait for an official date to come out.

Summer 1996, Today is the day. You hit the road. Adventure. Freedom. Escape. Run. Flee the regime. Try to survive. On this risky road trip to the border, you'll meet incredible characters and discover their intertwined stories and secrets in an ever-evolving adventure. But every mile opens up a choice to make. Your decisions will change your adventure, change the people you meet, maybe even change the world. There are thousands of roads across the authoritarian nation of Petria. Which one will you take? Road 96 is a crazy, beautiful road trip. The discovery of exciting places and unusual people on your own personal journey to freedom.

An ever-evolving story-driven adventure inspired by Tarantino, The Coen Brothers, and Bong Joon-ho. Made by the award-winning creators of Valiant Hearts and Memories Retold. Announced as part of the OMEN Presents initiative from HP Inc.

Moments of action, exploration, contemplative melancholy, human encounters and wacky situations. Set against a backdrop of authoritarian rule and oppression.

A stunning visual style, a soundtrack filled with '90s hits, and a thousand routes through the game combine so each player can create their own unique stories on Road 96.