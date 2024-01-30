Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh, Timeless Travels

Road To Sinnoh Event Leads To The Next Pokémon GO Tour

Prepare for Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh with the new Road to Sinnoh event which offers special features including new Timed Research.

Article Summary Join the Road to Sinnoh event in Pokémon GO from Feb 19-23, with Wild Spawns and Shiny Raids.

Encounter Legendaries in Tier Five raids and complete Timed Research for rare Pokémon.

Collect special bonuses like half Egg Hatch Distance and increased Remote Raid Pass limits.

Purchase new Paid Timed Research tickets for extra rewards and exclusive Pokémon encounters.

With Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh on the horizon, Niantic has announced a tie-in event. Let's take a look at the new Road to Sinnoh event and how it may prepare us for the climax of the current Timeless Treasures event.

Here's what's happening for the Road to Sinnoh event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, February 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, February 23, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. local time

Monday, February 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, February 23, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. local time Wild Spawns: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. All can be Shiny. Grotle, Monferno, and Prinplup will be rare encounters. None can be Shiny.

Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. All can be Shiny. Grotle, Monferno, and Prinplup will be rare encounters. None can be Shiny. Raids: Tier One: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. All can be Shiny. Tier Three: Grotle, Monferno, and Prinplup will be rare encounters. None can be Shiny. Tier Five raids will feature a rotating line-up of Legendary and Mythical Raid Bosses, including: Monday, February 19: Darkrai (can be Shiny) Monday, February 20: Cresselia (can be Shiny) Monday, February 21: Uxie for Asia-Pacific (can be Shiny) Mesprit for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (can be Shiny) Azelf for the Americas and Greenland (can be Shiny) Monday, February 22: Heatran (can be Shiny) Monday, February 23: Origin Forme Giratina (can be Shiny)

2KM Eggs: Budew, Chingling, Bonsly, Happiny, Munchlax, Riolu, and Mantyke. All can be Shiny.

Budew, Chingling, Bonsly, Happiny, Munchlax, Riolu, and Mantyke. All can be Shiny. Event bonus: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 from Monday, February 19, to Thursday, February 22, 2024. There will be no limit on Remote Raids from Friday, February 23, to Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Timed Research: Niantic will feature Legendary Pokémon encounters through Timed Research, featuring: Heatran (can be Shiny) Origin Forme Giratina (can be Shiny) Cresselia (can be Shiny) Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Niantic will feature Legendary Pokémon encounters through Timed Research, featuring: Field Research: These tasks will reward items that will help Trainers prepare for Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global.

The main feature of this event is a set of new Paid Timed Researches. Niantic writes:

Enhance your journey to Sinnoh with new event tickets! Enjoy additional bonuses, event-themed Timed Research, and new avatar items—perfect for Trainers who want to make the most of this Sinnoh celebration. Trainers taking part in Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global on February 24 and 25 can take advantage of these ticket bonuses throughout the event weekend! Plus, don't forget that you can gift tickets to your Pokémon GO friends and share the fun! These tickets will be available for purchase from Monday, February 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. local time. Trainers can purchase either one or both of these tickets. Each ticket features unique Timed Research tasks, rewards, and bonuses.

The $5 USD Road to Sinnoh: Raids features the following:

10 Dialga Candy

10 Palkia Candy

5 Heatran Candy XL

5 Giratina Candy XL

5 Cresselia Candy XL

5 Darkrai Candy XL

Eevee Fan Mask

Additional 5,000 XP from completed raids

One additional Candy awarded for catching Pokémon in raids

Two additional Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms each day

The $5 USD Road to Sinnoh: Hatch features the following:

Pikachu Fan Mask

2× Hatch XP

2× Hatch Candy

2× Hatch Stardust

Encounters with: Pachirisu (can be Shiny) Chatot (can be Shiny) Carnivine (can be Shiny)



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!