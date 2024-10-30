Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: rob riggle, Zynga Poker

Rob Riggle Drops Into Zynga Poker Ad For Multi-Table Tournaments

Rob Riggle shows up in Zynga Poker to promote the highly-requested feature of Multi-Table Tournaments being added to the game

Rob Riggle is starring in a new role as a pitchman for Zynga Poker as the actor is currently promoting the game's latest addition of a Multi-Table Tournament. The free poker game (which technically isn't free as it comes with in-app purchases if you want to play beyond the small hand of chips you're given to start with) has added a highly-requested feature today, as players can now compete across multiple tables on a global level at once, so they're not just sitting around waiting for a single hand to play out. What's more, they're also launching tournaments as part of the promotion for it, which we have more info about below.

Zynga Poker – Multi-Table Tournaments

Multi-Table Tournaments, where players start at multiple tables and compete until one player amasses all the chips, are a popular format for live, televised, and online tournaments with large prize pools. As players in Zynga Poker stack up their chips and bring the heat, they'll have a chance to progress to the final table for a chance to win trillions of in-game chips, the largest tournament prize pools in the game's 17-year history. To celebrate the launch, Zynga Poker has upped the ante to team up with actor, comedian, and poker enthusiast, Rob Riggle, to show how Multi-Table Tournaments put poker on an epic stage. Known for his quick wit and larger-than-life personality, Riggle brings his signature humor in a new live-action trailer that transports him to high-stakes poker tables around the world to compete with the fiercest competitors.

Weekly Marquee Tournaments: Every Saturday and Sunday, players can join the "Trillionaire Maker" tournaments to compete for trillions of in-game chips. This is your chance to test your skills against the best and see if you have what it takes to dominate the final table;

Every Saturday and Sunday, players can join the "Trillionaire Maker" tournaments to compete for trillions of in-game chips. This is your chance to test your skills against the best and see if you have what it takes to dominate the final table; Daily Tournaments: The " Zynga Poker Classic" offers daily opportunities to sharpen your strategy and build your chip stack. With multiple tournaments each day, there are plenty of chances to win big and refine your play;

The " Classic" offers daily opportunities to sharpen your strategy and build your chip stack. With multiple tournaments each day, there are plenty of chances to win big and refine your play; Global Competition: Challenge yourself against a wide range of opponents from all over the world, each bringing their unique style to the table. Adapt your strategies as you climb the ranks and strive to outplay the competition;

Challenge yourself against a wide range of opponents from all over the world, each bringing their unique style to the table. Adapt your strategies as you climb the ranks and strive to outplay the competition; Flexible Play: Whether you're a high roller or a newcomer to the game, there's a tournament for you. With a variety of buy-ins, payouts, and start times, players can find the perfect tournament to fit their schedule and skill level;

Whether you're a high roller or a newcomer to the game, there's a tournament for you. With a variety of buy-ins, payouts, and start times, players can find the perfect tournament to fit their schedule and skill level; Community-Driven Update: Multi-Table Tournaments have been one of the most requested features by the Zynga Poker community. This new addition brings a fresh layer of competition and excitement to the game, allowing players to experience the highest tournament rewards ever offered.

