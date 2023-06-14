Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: NACON, preview, robocop, RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City Preview – We Fought Crime In A Future Time

Recently we had the chance to preview a number of games on the way from publisher Nacon, including the new RoboCop title.

Nacon recently held a special preview event where they showed off a number of games on the way this year, which gave us a chance to try out RoboCop: Rogue City. When the game was teased by Polish developer Teyon, we were both stoked and a little worried. There's been a lot of nostalgia over the years in gaming going over content from the '80s and '90s, as the people who grew up in that era of pop culture are now in charge of making everything. Sometimes it works; sometimes, it doesn't. So there's always this thought of "What if they don't get it right?"But we kept an open mind and dove into a two-hour demo of the game.

So right off the bat, this is set in the same slightly-futuristic Detroit that is riddled with crime, drugs, gangs, and all sorts of problems around every corner. The story is set to take place between the first two films, as you take on the role of the iconic Officer Alex James Murphy, now known as RoboCop. You are assigned to a specific prescient with your partner Anne Lewis, as you are sent out to take care of special situations and also help the community where you can. The first part of the game had us going to a TV station where a gang had taken over the airwaves and started making demands. We rolled in with Lewis to secure the building and take out anyone who dared cross us. Which, to be blunt, was practically everyone.

The game plays like an arcade shooter, and it nails the theme down to the smallest details. You walk like RoboCop, slow and methodical (with an option to run); you analyze data like him, collect evidence, and have the ability to fire multiple weapons. You can also pick up objects like computer monitors and chuck them at people. You're not bulletproof, but you can heal yourself and pick up items to help with it. Enemies will pop out and give you challenges, where you'll need to clear the room. But be careful; they do keep hostages, so the better aim you have, the better your report will be at the end of every scenario. Most times, you'll have a list of objectives to follow to keep you on track, but much of the game is pretty self-explanatory in where to go and what to achieve.

One of the cool factors about the game is that you have a skill system in place that gives you the ability to improve as both a cop and a cybernetic detective. In the basement of the police station, you are hooked up to devices that allow the PD to monitor you and prevent "glitches" from occurring, but it serves to let you open a skill menu and pop credits into specific areas. You can choose to have better use of weapons, improve on detective skills, get better at hacking, or just be able to crack locks. There are a lot of cool options to choose from, and depending on how you utilize those skills, they come in handy down the road. For example, in one mission, I was able to observe some clues involving a calendar, and because I raised my skills up, I was able to deduce what the criminals were planning.

Two hours was not enough time to explore everything RoboCop: Rogue City had to offer, but it was enough to convince me that this is going to be an amazing first-person shooter for anyone who loves the franchise and wants some dumb fun. This game isn't aiming to be the greatest adaptation ever or the best arcade shooter ever; it's aiming to be fun to play. And I will take fun over technical prowess or trying to become part of the canon any day of the week. The game is currently on track to be released sometime this September for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, but it is currently taking signups for people to test the game out in a new beta running from June 16th-25th. It would be worth your time to try it out!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!