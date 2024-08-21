Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Finish Line Games, Robots At Midnight

Robots At Midnight Brings Playable Demo To Gamescom 2024

If you happen to be at Gamescom 2024 this weekend, you can try out a playable demo of the game Robots At Midnight for the first time

Article Summary Play Robots At Midnight demo at Gamescom 2024 and on Steam for free later today.

Finish Line Games hosts the game's first demo at Indie Arena Booth, Germany.

Action-RPG with colossal monsters, satirical robots, and a narrative-driven Cassette Futurist world.

Explore, combat, and strategize as Zoe with unique skills and space gauntlet, The MITT.

Indie game developer and publisher Finish Line Games have brought a playable demo of their new game, Robots At Midnight, to Gamescom 2024. We haven't heard a lot about the game since we first saw the reveal trailer almost a year ago, which you can check out above. So it came as a bit of a shock to learn this week that the team is a part of the Indie Arena Booth at the event in Germany, as they are showcasing the game's first demo ever for those in attendance. What's more, sometime later today, that demo will be made available on Steam for people to download for free and try the game out.

Robots at Midnight

Robots at Midnight is an Action-RPG with intense combat, colossal monsters, and satirical robots set in a narrative-driven and expansive Cassette Futurist world. Built as a luxury destination now in ruins, the planet of Yob is now unforgiving. Overrun with dangerous inhabitants, Yob will be a challenge for any human to endure. Learn the secrets of your family and this world to uncover the corruption that lies within. Find your fighting style as you battle robots, manage your stamina, and perfect your skills and strategy. Test your scrap 'metal'!

What would you do if you woke up in a completely new world? Help Zoe discover what happened and learn more about the world of Yob. From climbing and jump boosting to dodging and flipping, use unique paths and strategies for exploring the world or getting the upper hand in combat. Harness the power of your space gauntlet, known as The MITT, to boost, punch, and kick off objects and enemies! Whether an unlikely friend or a formidable foe, you'll discover a variety of robots throughout the world. Each robot has its own strengths and weaknesses for you to discover.

