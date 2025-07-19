Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Lichthund, Rockbeasts

Rockbeasts Releases New Video Featuring Iggy Pop

Check out the latest video for Rockbeasts, featuring Iggy Pop making an appearance, as the game stiull has no release date

Article Summary Rockbeasts unveils a new trailer with a special appearance by rock icon Iggy Pop.

Manage an up-and-coming 90s rock band and shape their path to fame or infamy.

Experience branching storylines where your management choices impact each band member.

Features over 100 characters, 90 locations, and top-tier voice talent from acclaimed games.

Developer Lichthund and publisher Team17 dropped a new trailer for Rockbeasts this week, with a guest appearance from rock legend Iggy Pop. The latest video, which you can see here, shows off more of the story and gameplay options as you take on the role of manager for an anthropomorphised rock band touring in the early '90s. Iggy makes an appearance as the one interviewing the group about their time together as the game plays on. Enjoy the video as we're still waiting on a release date.

Rockbeasts

You're changing the world of music. Your band's tracks are the kind of art that redefines genres. That's why you signed with a label that cares about creative freedom, right? You didn't become sellouts, did you? The road to success is a tricky one, and being a manager is a complex task. Will you help your band become rock rebels or sellouts? The choice is not always easy. Rockbeasts is set in the 90s United States, a time of grunge rock, raging capitalism, and music television.

Somebody's gotta make sure this bunch of misfits get ready for the gig. That's where you come in. Make sure they get it together. There's real potential here, but you're gonna have to be the one that makes sure they make it through each week with a half-decent meal and a working amp. Pick the venue, prep the set, and make sure it all goes according to plan. Pull it off and the band might just finally take those first steps to fame and glory. Sure, this one was in a grimy basement, but even the rock legends had to start somewhere, right?

We drew over 100 characters and 90 locations just for you! Rockbeasts is no EP; it's a full double LP.

Every one of those characters is real; the choices you make will impact them. Your band members will change in time, and so will your relationship with them.

In Rockbeasts, the tough choices as manager will be yours. Write your own rockstar legend where your decisions will shape the story."

Featuring VO actors from games including Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Metaphor ReFantazio, Alan Wake II, and more.

