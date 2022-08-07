Rocket League Adds The Ford Bronco Raptor To The Garage

Psyonix dropped a brand new car into Rocket League this past week as players can now compete in the Ford Bronco Raptor. Another fun partnership for the company as they bring in the latest Ford vehicle, and with it comes a few other additions. The car will come as part of a bundle, for sale in the shop for 1100 Credits, which will also give you the engine audio, wheels, decal, and player banner. The addition comes as Ford has become the official sponsor for Rocket League Esports again, as they will be a part of the World Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, over the next two weeks. You can read more about the latest addition from the team's notes below.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, the newest member of the Bronco outdoor brand of Built Wild SUVs, is the world's first Ultra4 Racing-inspired SUV and the most powerful street-legal Bronco ever. The Rocket League Edition – the Ford Bronco Raptor RLE Bundle – will be available in the Item Shop from August 4 through August 16 for 1100 Credits. The Bundle will feature the Ford Bronco Raptor RLE car, Ford Bronco Raptor Decal, Engine Audio, Wheels and a Ford Bronco Raptor Player Banner. Ahead of the in-game content release, Psyonix and Ford are hosting the third iteration of the Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational starting today at 11AM PT on Twitch. The Invitational sees 12 of the best Rocket League freestylers in North America compete for part of a $100,000 prize pool, as well as a chance to play at the Grand Finals live on-stage at the Rocket League World Championship on August 13 at Dickies Arena. Ford is also an Official Sponsor of the Rocket League World Championship, which begins with the Wildcard Event on August 4 and runs until August 14. All World Championship Events and the Ford Freestyle Invitational can be viewed on Twitch.