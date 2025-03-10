Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged:

Rocket League Announces Season 18 With New Arena & Content

Rocket League has revealed new content coming to the game as part of Season 18, set to launch later this week with a new Season Pass

Article Summary Season 18 launches with Futura Garden Arena and new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

Unlock modern Azura Car Body and high-tech accessories with the Season 18 Rocket Pass.

Explore new mutators and earn funky Tournament Rewards like Disco Ball Boost.

Voice Reporting enables audio evidence submission for suspected rule violations.

Psyonix and Epic Games have revealed the latest season for Rocket League today, as Season 18 brings a ton of new content to the game later this week. Among the new additions coming to the game include the all-new Futura Garden Arena, along with the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Car Body (Dominus hitbox), which servers as the season's Rocket Pass headliner that automatically unlocks with Rocket Pass Premium. We have more info below, as the season will launch on March 14.

Rocket League – Season 18

⁠In Season 18, drift into the all-new Futura Garden Arena and experience the next generation of competition. But even at the dawn of a new age, style is everything — and few things say timeless like a mean lean muscle machine. That's why the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Car Body is automatically unlocked upon purchasing Season 18's Rocket Pass Premium! ⁠As you climb the Pass' Premium Tiers, you'll also unlock the modern Azura Car Body and high-tech accessories like the Space Tower Antenna, Spaceship Topper, and Waypoint Trail. And just for logging into Rocket League during Season 18, you'll unlock the Future Fashion Banner. The free "Breathe" Player Anthem by Bad Computer — this Season's theme song — will also be in the Shop from March 14 at 12 PM PT 'til March 20 at 11:59 AM PT!

New Mutators: Increase the number of soccar balls, dial down ball gravity, score points for each demolition, and more with a range of new mutators that can be used in Exhibition Mode and Private Matches. There will also be new options for existing mutators including Ball Type, Max Score, Demolish, and Rumble.

Increase the number of soccar balls, dial down ball gravity, score points for each demolition, and more with a range of new mutators that can be used in Exhibition Mode and Private Matches. There will also be new options for existing mutators including Ball Type, Max Score, Demolish, and Rumble. Crossbar Ping: Whenever the ball hits the crossbar or goalposts, a ping will echo through the arena.

Whenever the ball hits the crossbar or goalposts, a ping will echo through the arena. Funky Tournament Rewards: Disco Ball Boost, Disco Floor Trail, and Disco Party Goal Explosion

Disco Ball Boost, Disco Floor Trail, and Disco Party Goal Explosion Voice Reporting: In addition to being able to block, mute, and report other players, you will be able to submit audio evidence when reporting suspected violations of our Community Rules.

