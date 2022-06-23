Dead Cells Adds Brand New Accessibility Update

Motion Twin and Evil Empire announced a new update that is officially live in Dead Cells as they have added more accessibility options. The team worked with Ablegamers to add new options specifically for those who may have a disability and struggle to play the game. The idea behind it is to keep the "tough but fair" gameplay behind it while lending a hand to those who could use it. We have more info on the update below and you can check out the detailed info in the patch notes here.

The new Dead Cells options in this update include mobility input adjustments such as hold to second jump/roll, customisable controls and more, along with visual options like UI size and transparency, font size/type, customisable background color filters, no-blood mode plus many more. In addition, the Breaking Barriers update comes with eight new weapon reworks, and a reduction in early-game item cost to allow players to unlock new weapons more quickly alongside the crucial life & gold upgrades. Everything is collected in a specific accessibility menu to gather all these options in one place. There's no point making an accessibility menu inaccessible… Multiple Lives: Each time you die you can resurrect from the beginning of the biome, in the same state that you started in. You can choose between 1, 3, 7 or infinite lives. This is targeted for players who have involuntary movements or activity, such as muscle spasms, to have another chance if their run is ruined by something that is out of their control.

Adjustable trap damage, enemy damage and enemy health in % increments, plus toggable options for slower parry window and trap speed. This is meant to allow specific, dare we say delicate, adjustment of the game's challenge while leaving the rest of the game as it is.

An option to instantly reveal the whole map for players who struggle with spatial awareness in Dead Cells.