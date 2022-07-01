Rocket League Announces Seventh Anniversary Event On July 6th
Psyonix revealed details today about the seventh anniversary of Rocket League, which will be kicking off on July 6th, 2022. Players will be able to jump into the festivities including a new event called Birthday Ball, which will feature Event Challenges and Rewards (with Credits being some of the first-time Challenge rewards). Plus two Limited Time Modes, several anniversary-themed items (which you can see in the screenshots below), and Golden Eggs. You can read more here, and check out the info we have below.
Rocket League Birthday Ball Modes
WEEK 1: Jump into a chaotic match of 2v2 Heatseeker and go head-to-head July 6th-13th. This crowd-favorite LTM gives the ball special homing abilities, so it will always gravitate towards your opponent's goal.
WEEK 2: Knockout returns July 13th-19th! Use the unique Attack, Block, and Grab mechanics to fling players out of the Quadron, Carbon, and Calavera Arenas. If you need a refresher, here's a quick run-through. Just remember, the last car standing wins.
Birthday Ball Challenges
This anniversary isn't just about us; it's about the players and community who helped grow Rocket League over the past seven years. Here's to you! As a token of thanks, finishing all the Birthday Ball Challenges will net players a total of 300 Credits! In addition to credits, players will earn the Golden Goat Player Banner and Precious Metal Avatar Border when completing Challenges. Other challenges will reward players with timeless rewards like an Import Item Drop or 20,000 XP.
- New Event Challenges: For the first time in Rocket League, Players will be able to complete various Event Challenges to unlock up to 300 Credits as rewards. Additional Challenge rewards include the Golden Goat Title, Precious Metal Avatar Border, and Golden Eggs. Golden Eggs will unlock items from Champions Series 1-4.
- Two Limited Time Modes: 2v2 Heatseeker will be available from July 6th-13th and Knockout will be available from July 13th-19th.
- Anniversary-Themed Items: The Fennec (Titanium White) Car, Fancy Formal Decal (Fennec), Spyder: Anniversary Edition Wheels, and Top Hat: Anniversary Edition Topper will be rotating in the Item Shop throughout the event.