Rocket League Announces Seventh Anniversary Event On July 6th

Psyonix revealed details today about the seventh anniversary of Rocket League, which will be kicking off on July 6th, 2022. Players will be able to jump into the festivities including a new event called Birthday Ball, which will feature Event Challenges and Rewards (with Credits being some of the first-time Challenge rewards). Plus two Limited Time Modes, several anniversary-themed items (which you can see in the screenshots below), and Golden Eggs. You can read more here, and check out the info we have below.

Rocket League Birthday Ball Modes

WEEK 1: Jump into a chaotic match of 2v2 Heatseeker and go head-to-head July 6th-13th. This crowd-favorite LTM gives the ball special homing abilities, so it will always gravitate towards your opponent's goal.

WEEK 2: Knockout returns July 13th-19th! Use the unique Attack, Block, and Grab mechanics to fling players out of the Quadron, Carbon, and Calavera Arenas. If you need a refresher, here's a quick run-through. Just remember, the last car standing wins.

Birthday Ball Challenges

This anniversary isn't just about us; it's about the players and community who helped grow Rocket League over the past seven years. Here's to you! As a token of thanks, finishing all the Birthday Ball Challenges will net players a total of 300 Credits! In addition to credits, players will earn the Golden Goat Player Banner and Precious Metal Avatar Border when completing Challenges. Other challenges will reward players with timeless rewards like an Import Item Drop or 20,000 XP.