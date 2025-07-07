Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: rocket league

Rocket League Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With New Drops

Rocket League revealed some of the plans they have in store for the game's 10th Anniversary, including a new vinyl soundtrack

Article Summary Rocket League marks its 10th Anniversary with major updates and special events in Season 19.

New LTMs like SunlessKhan's Demolition Duel and Jump Jam debut for the summer celebration.

Pentathlon Tournaments will challenge players with five unique Rocket League game modes.

A limited-edition 2xLP vinyl with iconic Monstercat tracks drops for fans and collectors.

Epic Games and Psyonix have revealed new details about Rocket League's 10th Anniversary, as they have started with content in Season 19, as well as a special vinyl soundtrack. First up, parts two and three of Season 19 are coming up shortly, which include new limited-time events, summer gear, and Pentathlon Tournaments. Meanwhile, the companies have teamed up with iam8bit and Monstercat to release a Double LP of some of the game's most iconic tracks. You can read the finer details here.

Rocket League – Season 19 Continued

Part 2

The part-y kicks into high gear on July 16: we've brought the community into the fold with a new LTM envisioned by SunlessKhan! Players will detonate on contact with the ball in SunlessKhan's Demolition Duel. (Wait so how do you get the ball in the goal…) ⁠Unlock a new car in the next Summer Road Trip later in July. And of course, you couldn't celebrate Rocket League's birthday without a big component of what makes the game special: music. Look forward to the Rocket League Year 10 ft. deadmau5 LTE starting August 5! Part 3 Season 19 wraps up with a celebration of competition, victory, and Rocket League legends! Prove your Rocket League versatility in Pentathlon Tournaments starting August 21. Every aspect of your abilities will be tested, because these tournaments consist of five different modes. May the most well-rounded team win! We're also introducing an Echo Item, which means it can be earned by bumping into players who already own it in Echo Playlists. ⁠In the lead-up to the Rocket League World Championship, take a drive on the Champions Road on September 4. This year's Champions Road includes a new LTM: Jump Jam! After Champions Road, watch the globe's best Rocket League players battle it out from September 9 to September 14 at the Rocket League World Championship in Lyon – Décines, France.

Rocket League x Monstercat: 10 Year Anniversary 2xLP

Ten years ago, Rocket League was introduced to the world a new type of competitive play, bringing together fast-paced action with heart-pounding music. For the Rocket League x Monstercat: 10th Anniversary 2xLP Vinyl, iam8bit worked closely with Monstercat to handpick some of the best music from the game's 10-year run. Fan favorites like "LUV U NEED U" by Slushii, "Therapy" by Conro, and more will have you spinning these records for 10 more years to come.

The vinyl will be sold in two variants, with iam8bit's exclusive version pressed on Solid Black and Blue Jay vinyl, alongside a Solid Black and Custard version being sold at various participating retailers. The package fully comes together with album art from Kristopher Satterwhite that's bursting with all the energy that has made Rocket League an ongoing hit. This is one package fans won't want to miss.

