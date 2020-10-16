Rocket League Celebrates Pelé's 80th Birthday With New Content

Psyonix is celebrating Brazilian soccer legend Pelé's 80th birthday happening on October 23rd with special Rocket League themed items. On October 17th and 18th, Pelé Wheels and a Pelé Octane Decal will be available for purchase in the Item Shop, as well as a Pelé Player Banner for free. What's more, the group are throwing a little esports contest where they want to see the best Pelé'-typed moves in the game! You can read more about the contest here, as we have a snippet of the info for you below.

Since Pelé is synonymous with competition, Rocket League Esports is also getting in on the celebration. Do you have an awesome clip of yourself pulling off an amazing play in Rocket League? We want to see it! Here's how it works:

Record a clip of your spectacular play

Submit it using the hashtag #TopPeléChallenge on Twitter, Reddit, or Facebook

We'll choose ten of the Top Pelés the community sends to us

Tune in to see the community's best plays during the Top Pelé segment on the official Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) X South American Regional Major broadcast on October 23!

What better way to celebrate Pelé's birthday than to show how our community embodies the spirit of the beautiful game in Rocket League? So, get out there and show us what you've got! Don't forget to use the hashtag #TopPeléChallenge for your shot at appearing on the RLCS broadcast. The Pelé items might not help you play like the greatest of all time, but you can look good while scoring goals with the whole set. Get them all for Pelé's 80th Birthday, and be sure to tune into the South American Regional Major that's already underway right now. Want to watch the South American Regional Major with a bit of a local flair? We're partnering with BBL to bring you a broadcast in Brazilian Portuguese. Head to their channel right now and at 8 a.m. PDT (3 p.m. UTC) on the 23rd to catch the matches. Also tune in on Twitch and YouTube 8 a.m. PDT (3 p.m. UTC) on Saturday and 10 a.m. PDT (5 p.m. UTC) on Sunday for more Rocket League Esports action! Happy Birthday, Pelé!