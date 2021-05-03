Rocket League Launches The NASCAR Fan Pack Into The Game

Psyonix has officially launched a brand new fan pack into Rocket League today as players can pack up the NASCAR pack for their cars. This is one of the big items that was tested at the start of the new season that garnered the company a lot of buzz, as they are essentially working directly with the league to use some of the most famous and trademarked looks currently on the track. The NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack will be available in the Item Shop starting May 6th and will feature three specific cars: the NASCAR Ford Mustang, the NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro, and the NASCAR Toyota Camry. On top of that, you will be able to snag nine NASCAR team Decals and Player Banners, a NASCAR x RL Decal for each car, a special NASCAR striped trail, and Goodyear Racing Wheels. Here's some added info on the pack and what you'll be getting in it.

The NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack will be available for 2000 Credits from May 6th until May 12th. In addition, a NASCAR Trail will be available for free beginning May 6th. The pack marks the start of a multi-year collaboration between Psyonix and NASCAR and will be available ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway taking place on May 9th. The NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack will return throughout the year around future NASCAR events. Roush Fenway Racing #6 (NASCAR Ford Mustang Decal)

Stewart-Haas Racing #10 (NASCAR Ford Mustang Decal)

Team Penske #22 (NASCAR Ford Mustang Decal)

Chip Ganassi Racing #1 (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Richard Childress Racing #3 (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Hendrick Motorsports #9 (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Richard Petty Motorsports #43 (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro Decal)

Joe Gibbs Racing #18 (NASCAR Toyota Camry Decal)

23XI Racing #23 (NASCAR Toyota Camry Decal)