Rocket League Partners With AC Milan For New In-Game Content Do you like the new jersey AC Milan revealed? You can now add that to your car in Rocket League through a new partnership.

Psyonix announced a brand new partnership for Rocket League this week, as AC Milan will add their newly revealed jersey to the game in March. The football club recently revealed its fourth jersey, an alternative look that brings the black and red to the forefront of its appearance. Along with sponsors Puma and Koché getting some prominent displays as part of the new look. Now they have partnered up with Psyonix to bring that look to the game, as you can see from the images below, in a brand-new pack that basically gives you a cosmetic upgrade. All of it is just for show, you don't get anything special beyond the look, but you can add it to your cars for 550 credits when it's launched into the game on March 8th.

"Not happy to simply rest on the laurels of their 100+ year history, AC Milan keeps their sight focused steadfastly toward the future. This new Fourth kit represents that mindset perfectly with a marriage between pioneering sports fashion and loyalty to the football club's heritage. The design itself was created in collaboration with AC Milan's official sponsor PUMA and Paris-based fashion label KOCHÉ. In Rocket League, the famous red and black finds its way onto the AC Milan (PUMA x KOCHÉ) Octane and Dominus Decals. Finishing the look is a set of AC Milan (PUMA x KOCHÉ) Wheels, which prominently feature the heraldry of AC Milan. The Metallic emblem pays homage once again to the IRL kit, matching its resplendent accent colors and the glint of gold. Each item will also be available for individual purchase for the hitbox purists out there!"

Rocket League: AC Milan X Puma X Koché (550 CREDITS)

AC Milan (PUMA x KOCHÉ) Octane Decal

AC Milan (PUMA x KOCHÉ) Dominus Decal

AC Milan (PUMA x KOCHÉ) Wheels