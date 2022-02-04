Rockstar Games Gives Interesting Update On Grand Theft Auto

Rockstar Games decided to give everyone an update on the latest Grand Theft Auto game on the way, and it's a bit of a headscratcher. For years it's been talked about how the team at Rockstar has been working on both GTA Online and the next installment in the series, to the point where it's been reported across multiple gaming news sites that games have been paused or scrapped to help with development on the series. However, today, the company has made the bold claim that work on the next title is now underway. In a community update on their website, this little tidbit was left at the end of their post.

With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.

Now… Is it possible they've been making the project a sideline thing while improving GTA Online? Yes. Is it possible that development kept getting delayed to help get Red Dead Redemption 2 off the ground? Absolutely. But is it possible to believe that nine years after Grand Theft Auto V came out, they're finally getting to work on GTA6? …Oh hell no! Too many leaks and former employee accounts have come out over the years for this to suddenly now be in full swing, like they haven't been working on it in some fashion since at least 2017.

If the company had just come out and said they've been working on it off to the side for a while, but now it's all hands on deck, sure, they would have been reasonable. They even could have said it's a big undertaking and it will be a while before it comes out. But to believe they haven't been working on the next GTA title for the past few years and only now they've decided to get around to producing it, well that's just plain gullibility.

We'll keep an eye on it to see how things progress, but if you've been paying attention to the news about this one for the past five years, you know they're probably further along than alluded to.