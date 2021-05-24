Rockstar Games Launches Its Own Label With CircoLoco Records

Rockstar Games has finally done something fans have been asking them to do for a while, and that's making an official record label. The new branch is being called CircoLoco Records, and it will feature independent and underground musicians and artists who have yet to get any kind of a big break from major record labels. If that idea sounds a bit familiar, it should, as the NoPixel community has been doing the same thing in their servers for a while with labels like Wu Chang Records and Gno-Mercy Records, where streamers have been making songs and releasing albums within that universe. Only this one will be outside the game and focused more on artists outside a GTA universe. We have more info for you below from the company, including info on their first releases, and you can read the full statement here.

Debuting with a series of EPs featuring tracks from the label's forthcoming first compilation album, Monday Dreamin', CircoLoco Records will showcase contributions from some of the visionaries and icons from every era of CircoLoco's greatest parties including new music from Music Locker resident DJ Moodymann, After Hours resident Dixon, along with Carl Craig, Luciano, Seth Troxler, and Rampa, as well as up and coming artists that point to the future of dance music including Sama' Abdulhadi, Lost Souls of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA, Red Axes, and many more.

The first EP, Monday Dreamin' Blue EP, will kick things off on June 4th featuring new tracks from Sama' Abdulhadi, Kerri Chandler, Rampa, and Seth Troxler alongside a new Dixon remix of Deichkind's "Autonom." The Seth Troxler track, "Lumartes" is now available. Further EPs will release weekly in the lead-up to the full compilation's release on July 9th.

Representing house and techno for over 20 years through its parties at Ibiza's DC10 and around the world, CircoLoco's dancefloor has become a principal intersection between underground dance music and elements of fashion, art and wider culture. From the beginning, the club's commitment to music-focused, no-frills club nights with mixed lineups and an eye to the future supercharged the careers of many DJ's including Tania Vulcano, Ricardo Villalobos, Jamie Jones and many more, along with featuring many of the artists from GTA Online's After Hours and The Cayo Perico Heist, including The Blessed Madonna, Dixon, Solomun, Keinemusik, Tale Of Us, and Moodymann.