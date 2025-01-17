Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Nerd Ninjas, Rogue Piñatas, Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon

Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon Announces Official Release Date

Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon has confirmed its release date, as the VR shooter will arrive on Meta Quest and SteamVR in February

Article Summary Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon launches Feb 6, 2025, on Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Survive a chaotic VR world with 27 types of candy-filled enemies.

Multiplayer co-op lets up to 4 players team up against fierce piñata foes.

Unlock weapons, gadgets, and secrets across six vibrant levels.

VR developer and publisher Nerd Ninja has confirmed the official release date for Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon, as the game arrives next month. After being teased for the past few months, we now know the game will arrive on February 6, 2025. Enjoy the trailer before the game arrives on Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon

After a birthday party goes haywire, the world now faces an onslaught of endless swarms of angry piñatas! As the last line of defense, you are humanity's final hope in the VRmageddon. The mission is simple: Survive the party-apocalyptic world, bashing your way through waves of invading Piñatas! The multiplayer co-op roguelite game set in a vibrant and chaotic, party-apocalyptic world, will challenge VR gamers to team up (up to 4 players) and battle their way through 27 unique candy-packed piñata enemies across six themed levels – each with different objectives and challenges – from a suburban local neighborhood to a treacherous desert landscape. Choose from an arsenal of weapons like the Paddle Axe or Jukelele, and loads of gadgets like the Vita-Toothpaste or Gyro Gloves. The best players will become a godlike piñata destroyer by mastering more than 150+ different combinations of attacks through weapon evolutions and dual wielding.

12+ Weapons to Master: Master creative and diabolical weapons for both close-quarter and long-ranged fights.

Master creative and diabolical weapons for both close-quarter and long-ranged fights. 17+ Ingenious Gadgets: Discover and unlock a wide range of wild gadgets to help you survive the chaos. Combine Gadgets with some Weapons for new Evo Weapons!

Discover and unlock a wide range of wild gadgets to help you survive the chaos. Combine Gadgets with some Weapons for new Evo Weapons! Online Multiplayer: Play solo or team up with friends in an intense cooperative multiplayer mode, where you'll need to work together to survive the relentless onslaught of piñatas.

Play solo or team up with friends in an intense cooperative multiplayer mode, where you'll need to work together to survive the relentless onslaught of piñatas. 6+ Piñata Bosses: Insanely big and monstrous Mega Piñatas will challenge even the most skilled party of fighters. Bring your A game, or A team, if you want to succeed.

Insanely big and monstrous Mega Piñatas will challenge even the most skilled party of fighters. Bring your A game, or A team, if you want to succeed. Hidden Secrets: Find secrets in every Stage by looking high and low and listening well.

