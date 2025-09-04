Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mystic Road, Zodiac Mountain

Roguelike Deckbuilder Zodiac Mountain Announced For PC

There's a new roguelike deckbuilder on the way called Zodiac Mountain, as you'll venture off on a new adventure centered on the Chinese zodiac

Article Summary Zodiac Mountain is a new roguelike deckbuilder set in mystical Ancient China, coming to PC in 2026.

Play as a panda mastering the Dual Hands System, using Yin & Yang cards for unique strategy combos.

Climb Zodiac Mountain, facing enemies and mythical creatures inspired by Chinese folklore and legends.

Explore dynamic, procedurally generated environments with visuals styled after traditional Chinese art.

Indie game developer and publisher Mystic Road has revealed their latest game in the works, as Zodiac Mountain has been announced for PC. This is a brand-new roguelike deckbuilding game focused on the Chinese zodiac, as you play a fighting panda using the dual hands of Yin & Yang to fight your way through powerful enemies. You'll take on powerful mythical characters as you climb your way up the titular mountain. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released on Steam in 2026.

Zodiac Mountain

Zodiac Mountain is a roguelike deckbuilder that has you embark on a fantastical adventure set in the mystical landscapes of Ancient China. Join a determined panda on a journey to prove their worth to the revered Chinese Zodiacs. Packed full of lore and folktales that date back millennia, Zodiac Mountain seamlessly blends strategic gameplay with captivating storytelling, inspired by rich Asian cultural narratives. In order to prove themself, Panda practices the Dual Hands System, allowing them to utilise two card hands at once to create power synergies, unlocking a wide array of abilities and strategic decision-making. By mastering the art of managing Yin & Yang hands, Panda can combine cards to improve synergy, enhancing their abilities and strategic combat against diverse Chinese-themed enemies and mythical creatures.

Zodiac Mountain features strategic turn-based combat, allowing Panda to plan out their moves and balance offense and defense to defeat a variety of foes. By taking advantage of the Zodiac Mountain's Dynamic Turn Queue, Panda can plan out their moves in advance, outsmarting their enemies and growing stronger. In Zodiac Mountain, you'll get to explore rich tapestries of Ancient China. Enjoy stunning visuals inspired by traditional Chinese ink paintings and watercolor art. The game is filled with intricately designed character depictions from Chinese mythology in front of procedurally generated mountains and ever-changing environments that provide unique playthroughs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!