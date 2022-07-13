Roll20 & OneBookShelf Announce Company Unification

Roll20 and OneBookShelf have announced some amazing news as the two companies will be unifying to create a better virtual experience. The plan they are looking to set in motion is to take Roll20's virtual tabletop platform for RPGs and merge resources with the massive library managed by OneBookShelf, which runs multiple ecommerce marketplaces such as DriveThruRPG and Dungeon Masters Guild. The new deal will empower players to manage content across multiple for practically every game under their umbrella. It will also make way for TTRPG publishers and creators to reach audiences a little easier within the virtual game space with the ability to seamlessly find, share, and play multiple titles of their choosing.

The combined effort will put the combined effort of 40 "technical wizards" behind the goals of improving products, code, and user experience over the next several months. They have yet to reveal the name of it yet, but sometime in the next few weeks, this new brand will add PDF support to Roll20's virtual tabletop (VTT), which will allow GMs and players to upload, read, share, and immediately play using any PDF in the VTT. Down the road, both sides will make OneBookShelf PDF libraries accessible within the Roll20 virtual tabletop experience, and have assured that OneBookShelf PDFs will not count toward Roll20 storage quotas.

We have a couple of quotes below about this new unification, as we wait to see if they eventually merge into one company and rebrand themselves at some point or keep things still mildly separated.

"Joining forces with OneBookShelf creates the best place to purchase, peruse, and play TTRPGs online, period," said Ankit Lal, CEO of Roll20. "Since 2012, Roll20 has been the industry leader in virtual tabletop gaming, hosting content from some of the biggest publishers in the space, including Wizards of the Coast, Paizo, and Chaosium. With this deal, we gain significant progress on several of our user promises that dramatically improve the VTT, and will work together to continue adding new and exciting features to our already industry-leading platform." "Our mission from the get-go has always been to make it easier for publishers and creators to reach a wider audience of roleplaying fans," said Stephan Wieck, CEO of OneBookShelf. "By combining forces with Roll20, we empower game makers to present content across a wider variety of formats, whether character creators, virtual tabletop, digital editions, or print. Customers will be able to support their favorite games, in any format they desire, with one economical purchase, and they will be able to use their content on roleplaying's most trusted platform."

Posted in: Games, Roll20, Tabletop | Tagged: OneBookShelf, Roll20