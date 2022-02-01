Rollers Of The Realm: Reunion Reveals New Stealth Mode

Phantom Compass has revealed a new mode for Rollers Of The Realm: Reunion as players will be able to try out Stealth Mode. This new mode takes a cue from every video game you've ever played where you need to be stealthy in order to actually complete it. The mode will feature several playfields in the Realm that will feature stealth marble-rolling gameplay. The mode is quite challenging from what we can see in the latest trailer down at the bottom, as the heroes will have to battle pinball-board physics and navigate maze-like environments, all while making sure the guards don't catch them. Along the way, you'll pick up kets and other items that will make the challenge slightly easier, but not by much. Enjoy the trailer below as we're still patiently waiting for an official release date.

Following in the footsteps of stealth greats like Metal Gear Solid, Rollers Of The Realm: Reunion's top-down stealth playfields require careful planning and navigation. You must learn the lay of the land and pay close attention to the guard patrol patterns, stay out of their line of sight, and have somewhere to run if things go sideways. And be sure to avoid obstacles in your path — a broken vase or box will alert the guards to your position and bring your mission to an abrupt end! The roster of hero balls allows players to customize the difficulty of these sections, as each one varies in speed and maneuverability. For example, the Rogue has a natural advantage in sneaky scenarios, being the fastest and nimblest of the heroes, while the Knight is weighed down by their protective armor, and is more difficult to control. Whoever players decide to roll with, it'll take a lot of skill to save the Realm and become a legend!