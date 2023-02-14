Romancelvania Announced For An Early March Release The Deep End Games and 2124 Publishing revealed that Romancelvania is headed to PC and consoles next month.

The Deep End Games and 2124 Publishing confirmed today that Romancelvania is making its way to console and PC in early March. The game is an action-adventure platformer that has a little bit of dating sim going for it, as you will make your way through various haunting levels as a brooding vampire looking for that special someone to mend his broken heart. Will he find it somewhere in the castle halls, or will he simply live on as a lonely vamp? You'll find out when the game comes out on March 9th, 2023.

"Play as a lovelorn, brooding Drac who, after a century of moping around post-heartbreak, is thrown into a monster reality-dating show, hosted by the Grim Reaper! Explore Transylvania's perilous countryside as you slay absurd baddies on your hunt for the most eligible monsters. Will Drac find "Love at first Bite", or will he discover "Love Sucks"?"

"Discover the "human" inside each monster as you romance, befriend or eliminate a cast of 12 fully-voiced supernatural contestants! Taking your relationships to the next level progresses your own strength, abilities, and more. It's not a reality show until there's some drama! Make-up or break-up – we don't judge! With a weaving story full of dialogue and narrative options, as well as the ability to choose your body type and voice, become the ultimate decision-maker in YOUR story. From the voluptuous Smashmounds, to the back alleys of Booty Bay, and everything in between, discover an unpredictable, interconnected world filled with monsters to recruit, hidden date spots, and outlandish baddies and boss encounters. As the former glorious Drac, stripped of their old powers, it's up to you to become your best bloodthirsty self. Vanquish goons with iconic weapons, elementals, bats, and even Medusa's "headouken!" on the road to your victorious rampage in this side-scrolling platformer."