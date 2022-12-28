Rooms Of Realities Set For VR Platform Release In 2023

Gamedust and Bluekey Studio announced that they will be bringing the VR escape room game Rooms Of Realities to VR in 2023. The team has shown off one of their rooms already as they put one inside an Egyptian pyramid, but this time around, the latest trailer for the game shows off one secured inside a submarine. The game will have you and a team working together to solve the puzzles that they have constructed, all while doing it in a VR environment. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we're now waiting on a proper release date to be revealed.

"Rooms Of Realities will allow you to experience a variety of escape rooms with different levels of difficulty. The search for the key or secret code will be possible to attempt, both playing alone or experiencing an engaging adventure together with friends in cooperative mode.VR technology will take the gameplay experience to a higher level and allow players to experience all the adventures even more intensively. Demonstrating perceptiveness and cleverness will give you even more satisfaction. Rooms Of Realities is intended to be a game for people of all ages. Attempts to get out of the room will take place in a friendly and clear setting, so even a seemingly disturbing place will positively stimulate brain-cell workouts. The game is kept in the convention of an adventure novel for teenagers." Experience the game in multiplayer co-op mode and solo mode.

Solving environmental puzzles based on fact matching is perfect for a VR environment,

A varied universe of escape rooms will take you to Egypt, underwater abysses, or an abandoned hospital, among others.

A friendly setting where seemingly scary places become places that every player can enjoy.

Real-life escape rooms will be brought into the virtual world of the game, along with their scenarios.