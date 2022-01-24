Rovio Entertainment Launches Angry Birds Journey For Mobile

Rovio Entertainment has launched a brand new game into the Angry Birds franchise as players can now experience Angry Birds Journey. The game was soft-launched in a few different countries, but now the full game has been released worldwide as they have taken the original title and given it a bit of an overhaul. Now the slingshot puzzler has got a new theme going for it with improved mechanics and some other surprises that are designed to keep the gameplay fresh and the content interesting beyond just the objective. We have more info on it below, but you can download the game right now from the App Store and Google Play.

Reworked and streamlined, Angry Birds Journey is undoubtedly a modern Angry Birds experience, a perfect casual puzzle game to pick up and play any time. Accessible and fun, the game holds a juicy story and a rich game world for players to explore. True to its name, Angry Birds Journey takes the birds on an adventure to the far reaches of their world in search of mysterious egg-shaped artifacts known as the Egg Wonders. The flock must discover and activate these powerful items before the piggies get to them.

"The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years. Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we're happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage," said Rovio Entertainment CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. "Although much different from the classic games in it's updated and streamlined gameplay, Angry Birds Journey is filled with the same satisfying gameplay and the same iconic characters that have defined the Angry Birds games over the years. We believe Angry Birds Journey has something to love for long-time Angry Birds fans, but is also more accessible and thus a great entry point for those who have never experienced the classic slingshot games."