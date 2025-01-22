Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Disastory, Godspear Games

RPG Adventure Disastory Announced With Free Steam Demo

There's a new fully-illustrated RPG adventure game on the way called Disastory, which has a free demo available on Steam now

Article Summary Immerse in Disastory's absurd RPG where choices drive hilarious adventures and wacky characters.

Explore hand-drawn, hidden locations and change the narrative with every decision.

Experience choice-driven combat and varied playthroughs with unique character traits.

Collect 50+ unique items and uncover intriguing story endings with allies.

Indie game developer and publisher Godspear Games have revealed their latest game on the way, as they will release a new RPG adventure title called Disastory. This is a fully illustrated choice-driven roleplaying adventure in which you play different coffee machines who find love while "teenage girls steal eyeballs" or something like that. The game will have several weird stories for you to explore that are tied to unique characters in an interesting setting. The game already has a free demo available right now on Steam for you to try out, as we have the finer details and trailer here. No release date has been set yet.

Disastory

Disastory combines absurd humor and an unforgettable cast of wacky characters into a world where every choice matters. Whether you're a fan of narrative adventures or just looking for a game that makes you chuckle as you fight mouthy priests, Disastory is here to deliver. An illustrated choice-driven roleplaying adventure where coffee machines find love and teenage girls steal eyeballs!? Explore a fantastic industrial city and its surroundings full of wacky characters and ridiculous adventures. A "Choose Your Own Adventure" game on steroids, that refuses to take itself seriously.

A different experience every time – Choose three unique characters with a selection of optional character traits that change both their appearance and the way you experience the game every single playthrough!

Choice-driven combat – Experience uniquely designed choice-driven combat encounters will make sure you remain on the edge of your seat!

Experience uniquely designed choice-driven combat encounters will make sure you remain on the edge of your seat! Illustrated Unique Locations – Immerse yourself in a hand-drawn world with various hidden locations for you to uncover.

Immerse yourself in a hand-drawn world with various hidden locations for you to uncover. Collect 50+ Unique Items – Find the different uses of all the unique items scattered throughout the world.

Find the different uses of all the unique items scattered throughout the world. Meaningful choices & encounters – Change the way your story ends with every encounter, random or planned. Choose your allies wisely!

