Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story Gets A Gameplay Trailer

As part of The Game Awards 2020 last week, Riot Frge revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story. The first indie game from the offshoot studio, this title will bring about a new story set in the LoL universe and give players a new experience with this single-player, turn-based RPG. You'll have a chance to dive a bit deeper into Runeterra while also uncovering the mysteries of two infamous locations with Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles. Enjoy the trailer below!

Players will be able to explore the world, navigating through the twisted streets of Bilgewater and uncovering the mysterious dungeons of the Shadow Isles. As players make their way through various locations, they will encounter various secrets, traps and puzzles, as well as new enemies and monsters that will be roaming around the environment. Players can interact with their environment, whether it's chatting with friendly NPCs or initiating combat with enemies. Each Champion will have two Dungeon Skills they can use in the dungeons to initiate combat, interact with creatures or the environment while exploring. Some puzzles or secrets can only be solved with specific champions, like breaking weak walls with Braum's shield or revealing stealth enemies with Ahri's Orb.

Ruined King introduces a new spin on the indie RPG genre, especially with combat. While the champions may be familiar, players will get to see this unlikely team fight in a new style of combat outside of the Summoner's Rift. Ruined King uses a turn-based, lane initiative combat system. Champions will take turns casting lane, instant, and ultimate abilities. Champions will also have the ability to use items, as well as passive abilities during combat. The system includes a health, mana, an overcharge bar, and a turn order list.