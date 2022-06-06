Rumbleverse To Hold Cross-Platform Playtest This Weekend

Rumbleverse is an all-new, free-to-play, 40-person Brawler Royale where anyone can be a champion. You play as your own unique citizen of Grapital City, as you battle your way to victory! Customize your fighter by mixing and matching hundreds of unique items, and stand out from the crowd. Get launched from a cannon, drop into the streets, and prepare to throw down! Where you land is up to you, but beware — there's chaos around every corner and on top of the tallest skyscraper! Leap from rooftop to rooftop and smash open crates looking for weapons and upgrades. Each round is a new opportunity to discover new moves and perks that'll give you the edge in your quest for glory.

This will be a great chance for us to test the matchmaking that will let you throw a punch (or a mailbox) from one platform to another. Do you want to be able to say that you were landing elbow drops from the top of a skyscraper before it was cool? This is your chance. Spend the weekend with us and experience the thrill of the Rumble. The Cross Platform playtest is the next step on our Road to Launch. There will also be a final playtest in July that you won't want to miss. If all goes well, our plan is to launch the game later this year. Your participation in these playtests will give you stories to tell your fellow Rumblers for a long time to come – and help us prepare for a good clean fight.