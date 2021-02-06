Run A Space Station Fast Food Place In Godlike Burger

Daedalic Entertainment and developer Liquid Pug revealed a new fast food simulator game this week with Godlike Burger. The game will have you running a fast-food chain in one of the most competitive markets anywhere: outer space. You'll be tasked with running the ins and outs of a diner, not quite on the edge of the universe, while trying to service all sorts of creatures who pass through looking for a quick bite. We have more info on the game below, but if you'd like to try it out, there's a free demo available during the Steam Game Festival at the link above until February 9th.

Godlike Burger is a business simulation in the style of the classic Pizza Connection. As the player, you run a burger joint in outer space. Start by setting up the tables, equipment and decor, then get to serving your customers who rush into the restaurant in waves. Unknown to your patrons, the secret ingredient in your burgers is the customers themselves! As both manager and cook, you somehow have to kill your customers, whether you lure them into traps or simply stab them to death, and bring the "ingredients" into the kitchen. Make sure you avoid detection as the space police enjoy a good burger and always seem to be on the watch for missing aliens. Sound a little gruesome? Don't worry! The game has a hilarious comic aesthetic that allows you to concentrate on the humour while making a great burger. Your Restaurant. Your space-diner has plenty of parking, lots of seating, bathrooms and everything you need to bring in customers.

