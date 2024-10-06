Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Turnip, Run From Mummies

Run From Mummies Comes To PC & Consoles in Early November

Run From Mummies has an official release date set, as we'll see the game released for both PC and the PS5 in early November

Article Summary Run From Mummies launches Nov 6, 2024, for PC and PS5 from Lost Turnip.

Navigate pyramid traps and outsmart mummies with unique tourist abilities.

Experience fast-paced action, hilarious cutscenes, and diverse environments.

Play solo or with friends, featuring multiplayer and challenging minigames.

Indie game developer and publisher Lost Turnip has confirmed the official release date for their latest title, Run From Mummies. We now know that the 2D action-adventure game, in which you explore ancient ruins and run from the undead royalty, will arrive on PC via Steam, as well as the PS5, on November 6, 2024. We have more details below, along with the latest trailer to check out above.

Run From Mummies

In Run From Mummies, a seemingly innocent vacation takes a dangerous turn as an ordinary tourist group accidentally awakens a long-dead pharaoh and his band of mummified minions, turning their sightseeing trip into a harrowing escape. Armed only with a camera, you must navigate the twisting, trap-filled corridors of the pyramid, using the camera's flash to stun mummies and outsmart deadly traps. Traverse seven diverse regions, each offering new challenges with unique enemies, treacherous traps, and bosses. Each character in the eccentric tourist group offers unique abilities and playstyles. Dive into the action solo or with friends, and experience the thrill of outwitting mummies and dodging traps together.

Thrilling Camera Action: Fast-paced gameplay with satisfying movement and combat mechanics. Use your camera's flash to stun mummies , activate traps, and solve puzzles.

Fast-paced gameplay with satisfying movement and combat mechanics. Use your camera's flash to stun , activate traps, and solve puzzles. Diverse Environments: Tour across seven distinctive regions, each featuring new enemies, traps, and intense boss battles.

Tour across seven distinctive regions, each featuring new enemies, traps, and intense boss battles. Unique Tourists: Choose from a roster of outrageous travelers with special abilities, each offering different playstyles.

Choose from a roster of outrageous travelers with special abilities, each offering different playstyles. Hilarious Cutscenes: Enjoy over 30 hand-drawn cutscenes that add humor and depth to your adventure.

Enjoy over 30 hand-drawn cutscenes that add humor and depth to your adventure. Rich Lore & Unlockable Secrets: Discover ancient secrets through beautifully crafted backstory sequences and codex entries. Find hidden items and secrets in each level for extra rewards.

Discover ancient secrets through beautifully crafted backstory sequences and codex entries. Find hidden items and secrets in each level for extra rewards. Challenges and Minigames: Challenge yourself with a time attack mode or use scaling difficulty to make sections completely different for maximum replayability. Relax between tours with mini-games like suitcase soccer and racing.

Challenge yourself with a time attack mode or use scaling difficulty to make sections completely different for maximum replayability. Relax between tours with mini-games like suitcase soccer and racing. Multiplayer Action: Play solo or with up to 3 friends locally or via Steam Remote Play Together.

