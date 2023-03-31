Rune Factory 3 Special Golden Memories Edition Revealed XSEED Games shows off the first look of the Rune Factory 3 Special Golden Memories Edition, set to be released with the game.

XSEED Games revealed the special version of Rune Factory 3 Special they'll be releasing with the unveiling of the Golden Memories Edition. Like all special editions, this is the all-in-one package that will have a bunch of add-ons and physical items, such as the original soundtrack, a special planner, acrylics, and more. We have a look at it below as it will be sold for $80 on Nintendo Switch when it comes out on September 5th.

Custom outer box featuring an original illustration based on the game's anime opening

Rune Factory 3 Special Nintendo Switch game card and case

An acrylic standee featuring protagonists from Rune Factory 3 Special, Rune Factory 4 Special, and Rune Factory 5 measuring 6" wide and 4" tall

An original soundtrack CD

A custom 5" by 8" planner containing in-game seasons in addition to a real-world calendar

Exclusive "Swimsuit Mode" DLC allowing for characters to appear in their swimsuits year-round

"In Rune Factory 3 Special, players take on the role of Micah, a young man with the power to turn into a golden sheep-like monster known as a wooly. Rescued by a young woman after falling headfirst into the provincial town of Sharance, Micah awakens with no memories of his past and soon finds himself embroiled in a longstanding conflict between humans and monsters. Micah must work to build bridges between the races to restore peace, all while uncovering a shocking secret of his own. Featuring brand new content, including Newlywed Mode, a set of standalone adventures unlocked after marriage to each of the game's 11 eligible bachelorettes, and a "Hell" difficulty level to challenge even veteran players! Whether it's a first visit or a return to Sharance after a long time away, players can experience the unforgettable story of Rune Factory 3 with improved graphics and redesigned 3D character models."

"Pre-orders are also open for the standard and Digital Deluxe editions via the Nintendo Switch system, priced at €39.99/£34.99 and €49.99/£44.99 respectively. The Digital Deluxe edition includes the exclusive "Swimsuit Mode," which unlocks summer bathing outfits for Micah and all marriage candidates all year round. Pre-ordering before the launch date will also grant Ryker's outfit (Rune Factory 5) for use with Micah."