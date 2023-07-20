Posted in: Games, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Rune Factory, Rune Factory 3 Special

Rune Factory 3 Special Reveals The Bachelorettes In Latest Trailer

Enjoy the latest trailer for Rune Factory 3 Special, as the team at XSEED Games are preparing to release the game this September.

XSEED Games released a new trailer this morning for Rune Factory 3 Special, as they show off all the available bachelorettes in the game. A weird way to promote the game, but there it is. The brand new trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom, introduces the 11 bachelorettes that protagonist Micah will encounter. As you may recall, you look for love between farming and dungeon crawling, if that's something you desire, with a large cast of different women for you to date. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game will be released on September 5th.

"In Rune Factory 3 Special, players take on the role of Micah, a young man with the power to turn into a golden sheep-like monster known as a wooly. Rescued by a young woman after falling headfirst into the provincial town of Sharance, Micah awakens with no memories of his past and soon finds himself embroiled in a longstanding conflict between humans and monsters. Micah must work to build bridges between the races to restore peace, all while uncovering a shocking secret of his own. Featuring brand new content, including Newlywed Mode, a set of standalone adventures unlocked after marriage to each of the game's 11 eligible bachelorettes, and a "Hell" difficulty level to challenge even veteran players! Whether it's a first visit or a return to Sharance after a long time away, players can experience the unforgettable story of Rune Factory 3 with improved graphics and redesigned 3D character models."

"Pre-orders are also open for the standard and Digital Deluxe editions via the Nintendo Switch system, priced at €39.99/£34.99 and €49.99/£44.99 respectively. The Digital Deluxe edition includes the exclusive "Swimsuit Mode," which unlocks summer bathing outfits for Micah and all marriage candidates all year round. Pre-ordering before the launch date will also grant Ryker's outfit (Rune Factory 5) for use with Micah."

