RuneScape & Old-School RuneScape Launch Fresh Start Worlds

Jagex has launched something new for both RuneScape and Old-School RuneScape, as players can experience Fresh Start Worlds. This is an in-game event celebrating the game surpassing 300 million accounts, as they are starting people at square one. Fresh Start Worlds allows players to make new characters in a special World where everyone starts on a playing field, complete with an entirely new economy, Grand Exchange, rare tradeable rewards, and accelerated XP boost. We have more info on it below as this will all start on September 12th.

RuneScape Fresh Start Worlds will run for four months, allowing players to rediscover RuneScape together as they return to landmark cities, memorable quests, skilling areas and boss battles, all with accelerated XP and gameplay boosts. Players will be able to return to the core game at any time with their newly levelled character and all their earned rich rewards – including new cosmetic armour, pet skins, alternative skill capes and rare tradable rewards. For those competitive Scapers' there's the added incentive of an 8-week competition focused on hi-scores and world firsts.

Old-School RuneScape Fresh Start Worlds will launch in October and offer players a unique challenge and opportunity. Unlike in RuneScape, Old-School Fresh Start Worlds will not benefit from an XP boost, meaning that players will have to rely on their wits to get ahead. It still offers the players the same Old-School RuneScape experience players know and love, but they'll be diving into a world that has a brand-new economy and hi-scores ready to be claimed. Six months after the launch, players will have their characters transferred onto a main game server to continue the fun for years to come.