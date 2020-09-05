Running With Scissors Reveals POSTAL: Brain Damaged

Running With Scissors revealed a new spinoff to the POSTAL series as they are gearing up to release POSTAL: Brain Damaged. The game is going to be pretty familiar to fans of the series as it will still come with the over-the-top parody and satire from the crew, as they jab really hard at pop culture, politics, and modern society. The game is still as crude and immature as its predecessors, as you can see from the trailer below. The game will be coming out sometime in 2021 for PC and console, but no real details were given as to what generation. You can read more about the game and check out screenshots below as well.

One too many hits to the head (and hits off the pipe) has everyone's favorite bathrobed anti-hero, The POSTAL Dude, reeling from brain damage. When he closes his eyes in a drunken, drugged-up stupor, he awakens in a psychedelic, grotesque, utterly twisted dream world. Asylum patients with dildo arms charge ravenously. Serial killer grandmas wield walkers in cut-throat combat. Beware probe-happy aliens reaching for the backside of The POSTAL Dude's bathrobe. Shoot through stages of escalating insanity, beating back the nightmares with bullets and urine. Strafe, dash, slide, and bunny hop through massive retro-styled stages, including a grungy asylum, comic convention, Area 69, and more. Each of The POSTAL Dude's twisted fantasies offers new challenges and a characteristic flow — from corridor shooting through secret passages to blowing up large, open spaces with perfect twitch reflexes — but the hardcore spirit of badass '90s shooters bleeds from every orifice. With a heaping arsenal of nostalgic, bombastic weaponry, POSTAL: Brain Damaged delivers a pure boomer shooter experience. Eviscerate enemies with the double-barreled shotgun, remove flat-earther heads from afar with the devastating railgun, and attach the cat silencer to blast aliens and military zombies with feline style.