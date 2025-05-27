Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Festival, sabrina carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter Takes Over The Fortnite Festival This Weekend

It finally happened, after being added fto the game weeks ago, Sabrina Carpenter is finally performing during the Fortnite Festival

Article Summary Sabrina Carpenter headlines the Fortnite Festival with a special in-game performance this weekend.

Players can join Dance With Sabrina on the Festival Jam Stage starting May 30 in Fortnite.

Compete in rhythm challenges to Sabrina’s hits like Bed Chem and Espresso to fill your heart meter.

Top dancers can lead roles in the show and even appear beside Sabrina in the festival’s finale snapshot.

Epic Games finally announced that Sabrina Carpenter will perform during their summer music event, the Fortnite Festival, happening this weekend. Starting on May 30, players will be able to join a new concern performance featuring the pop artist, as you'll be able to hit the Festival Jam Stage with Dance with Sabrina. We have more details from their latest blog below, as the event will run throughout the weekend.

Sabrina Carpenter Performs at Fortnite Festival

Join Dance With Sabrina from Discover (in the "By Epic" row) and you'll be transported to an oh so sweet and cozy Sabrina Carpenter performance! Got rhythm? Prove it by dancing to the beat of Sabrina's songs like Bed Chem and Espresso. As you match the beat, your heart meter will fill. At the end of each song, if you're one of the dancers with the most heart, you'll get a chance to contribute to the show as the Dance Leader, Special Effects Pro, or Video Artist!

As the Dance Leader, you'll use your Emotes to lead Sabrina's backup dancers. If you're the Special Effects Pro, you can fire off visual effects to match the vibe as you see fit — time them well for maximum impact. If you're the Video Artist, you'll get to choose the backdrop for the show, customizing how it looks for everyone watching. When it's time for the next track, top dancers who haven't had one of these roles yet will get priority! Eat your heart out: the players who match the most beats during the whole show will get bragging rights when they appear side-by-side with Sabrina in the finale snapshot.

