SAG-AFTRA Reveals New Video Game Agreement For Indie Developers

SAG-AFTRA has dropped new information about a new agreement for indie video game develoeprs and studios to use unionized talent.

SAG-AFTRA put out a brand new agreement this week for the video game industry, specifically for independent video game developers and studios. The shorthand to the new deal is that the union has offered up three new customized session rates, depending on the production budget for the video game. Those tiers are from between #250k to $1 million, $1-5 million, and from $5-15 million. They've also cut out a ton of the wording that often would confuse some studios as they have streamlined the language of the full Interactive Media Agreement to make it simplified. They also put in provisions for compensation on what they call "runaway project success" with secondary payments in case the game does better than expected. It also requires informed consent and compensation in case a studio decides to use digital replicas of a performer.

This was specifically drawn up for lower-budget studios and not the higher-end ones SAG-AFTRA is trying to negotiate with, such as Electronic Arts, Disney, or WB Games. This also has the drawback of not covering smaller studios and solo developers who just don't have the budget to afford any kind of voice actor help beyond themselves or agreed-upon favors. While the TV and film industry strikes were nearing an end, the union approved a strike against the video game industry in September 2023, but have yet to formally strike. We have a couple quotes from the organization from today's announcement, as you can read the full agreement on their website.

"This committee and I were proud to introduce the original Low Budget Agreement in 2016 to cover the indie games space because it is so full of energizing experimentation and wonderfully heart-forward storytelling. Working with these teams can be deeply rewarding, and I'm thrilled with the updated and expanded tiered structure in the new agreement, which will capture more of this work. I'm excited for my fellow performers, and excited that developers will have access to my amazing union peers," said Interactive Media Negotiating Committee Chair Sarah Elmaleh.

"Independent studios and small-to-mid-sized projects are a driving force propelling innovation and creativity in the video game industry. This new contract provides them an opportunity to work with some of the world's top performers," said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. "Many SAG-AFTRA members also have a built-in fan base that passionately follows their work and expands a game's potential audience."

