SaGa Frontier Remaster Will Be Coming In Summer 2021

Square Enix dropped a nice surprise on us today as they revealed that SaGa Frontier Remaster is coming out next summer. This is part of the company's ongoing SaGa Project that has brought about Western releases of Romancing SaGa 3, SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions, and Romancing SaGa Re:univerSe. This version of the game delves back to 1998 and returns the strategic role-playing game to modern audiences with a few improvements. The project for this game has been overseen by Akitoshi Kawazu and will feature a number of new improvements and additions which include remastered graphics, new story content that will bring in Fuse as a main playable character, and new character events for fan-favorite Asellus. People who are new to the series will be able to get into it easily along with long-time fans will be able to create endless adventures as one of eight protagonists. Each one coming with their own backstory and endings for the game. You can read more about it below and check out a trailer for the game as we wait to find out more info.

The team of eight have returned – now with Fuse added as a playable character! Choose your favorite character and embark on your own unique journey. Each of the eight characters have different goals and endings. Your choices will affect how events unfold using the Free-Form Scenario System. This in-depth system will allow you to manipulate and expand a story all your own. Challenge yourself in nail-biting battles by using "glimmer" as well as learning new skills such as the ability to fire consecutive special attacks from multiple team members With beautiful graphics, as well as the addition of new events and features, SaGa Frontier Remastered is an experience not to be missed!