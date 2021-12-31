SaGa Series Creator Alludes To Multiple Projects On The Way

Some cool news to close out the year for fans of the SaGa series as it appears there will be a ton of games on the way in the near future. The last game to come out for the IP was SaGa: Scarlet Grace, which came out in the West back in December 2019. Everything else has been a mobile title or a browser-based game for years (not counting re-releases or anniversary editions of previous games). It has a loyal fanbase who have been dying to get something new and substantial for a while, and it sounds like they may just get their wish in the near future. SaGa series creator Akitoshi Kawazu took to Twitter this week to post a special message to fans, thanking them for their loyalty to the game while also offering up something for the future. Here's a quick translation of the message that caught everyone's eye

"We will work on various things so that 2022 can also be supported. We will do our best not only to manage the service but also to remaster, remake, and produce new works so that we can deliver good news to everyone."

That's some promising news if you're hoping for something new as he's basically declaring that they will have a number of games on the way in 2022. The instant thought from some is that we're going to get another mobile title, or that everything will just be focused on the current mobile game out now in Japan, Imperial SaGa: Eclipse. But others are far more hopeful when they see the words remaster and remake, thinking some of the PlayStation titles will be getting a bit of a revival, as well as the possibility of getting a whole new console title in the new year. We'll see what happens, and yes, we're hopeful for the latter. What would you like to see from the SaGa series?