Sagat Will Be Released For Street Fighter 6 During Evo 2025

Street Fighter 6 will launch the third year of DLC character content during Evo 2025, as Sagat will arrive in the middle of the event

Article Summary Sagat arrives in Street Fighter 6 during Evo 2025, featuring his classic Muay Thai moves and new specials.

The DLC includes Sagat, a stormy Thailand stage, and alternative costumes inspired by Street Fighter II.

Year 3 Character and Ultimate Pass unlock Sagat, C. Viper, Alex, Ingrid, new outfits, and Drive Tickets.

Sagat's fighting style centers on crushing uppercuts, Tiger Shots, Tiger Knee, and powerful Super Arts.

Capcom revealed that Sagat will be joining Street Fighter 6 in about two weeks, as they'll drop the character in the middle of Evo 2025. The character returns looking a little more weathered than before, but he hasn't lost a step as he is just as imposing and brutal as ever. The DLC will give you the character, his iconic stage in Thailand (albeit in the middle of a storm) and an alternative costume harkening back to to his Street Fighter II Turbo days. Enjoy the trailer and dev notes here as the character arrives on August 5, 2025.

Street Fighter 6 – Sagat

Sagat's moveset is inspired by Muay Thai, a martial art and combat sport originating from Thailand, combined with uppercuts, knees, and an added twist…fireballs! Under Sagat's rule, a new stage called Proud Spire will be released as well, featuring a calming temple and a peaceful Buddha statue in the background. Sagat's regalia includes two Outfits – Outfit 1 is a newer look featuring a darker Muay Thai-inspired theme, while Outfit 2 is an ode to his Street Fighter II appearance where he dons Muay Thai shorts, plus hand and foot wraps which are common for many Muay Thai practitioners. Outfit 2 can be earned in World Tour by maxing out your bond with Sagat or purchased via Fighter Coins.

Year 3 Ultimate Pass and Year 3 Character Pass – both of which will unlock Sagat, the three remaining Year 3 characters, including C. Viper, Alex, and Ingrid, plus new Outfit colors and Drive Tickets – are available now for purchase across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, with both passes available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch 2. Content included in the pass will unlock starting when Sagat releases on August 5, 2025. As displayed in the latest trailer, Sagat's Muay Thai moveset focuses on crushing, hard-hitting blows courtesy of his big frame that also gives him solid kicks with notable physical range, including:

High Tiger Shot: Fire a ki blast forward to hit standing opponents, with the blast fired at different speeds depending on the button being pressed

Fire a ki blast forward to hit standing opponents, with the blast fired at different speeds depending on the button being pressed Low Tiger Shot: Fire a ki blast forward that can hit crouching opponents. Use both fireballs to keep opponents guessing!

Fire a ki blast forward that can hit crouching opponents. Use both fireballs to keep opponents guessing! Tiger Uppercut: A powerful anti-air attack which the heavy version can be held down to send opponents flying

A powerful anti-air attack which the heavy version can be held down to send opponents flying Tiger Knee Crush: Leap forward and catch opponents off guard with a powerful knee attack

Leap forward and catch opponents off guard with a powerful knee attack Tiger Nexus: A brand new special move where Sagat strikes with his knee and can then be followed up with three different kicks – Mighty Tiger, Greedy Tiger, or Nova Tiger

A brand new special move where Sagat strikes with his knee and can then be followed up with three different kicks – Mighty Tiger, Greedy Tiger, or Nova Tiger Tiger Cannon: Sagat's Level 1 Super Art, where he fires a mighty Tiger Shot

Sagat's Level 1 Super Art, where he fires a mighty Tiger Shot Savage Tiger: Sagat's Level 2 Super Art, where after Sagat leaps forward, this Super Art can be followed up with four moves. Savage Tiger Raid: The highest damage of all the options Savage Tiger Zenith: Launches the opponent in the air and can be followed up with more attacks Savage Tiger Pendulum: Allows Sagat to switch places with his opponent Savage Tiger Stomp: Leaves Sagat close to the enemy, allowing for better "oki"

Sagat's Level 2 Super Art, where after Sagat leaps forward, this Super Art can be followed up with four moves. Tiger Vanquisher: Sagat's Level 3 Super Art unleashes all of his power in a series of devastating kicks and a beastly uppercut

