Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered Set For Spring 2024

Skunkape Games have confirmed that Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered will be released in Spring 2024 for PC and consoles.

Skunkape Games hosts a Holiday Contest with freebies before the game launch.

The game features Max's new psychic powers and a quest for magical Toys of Power.

Enjoy enhanced graphics, sound, and a help system that offers hints when stuck.

Indie developer and publisher Skunkape Games has confirmed that Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered will be coming out this coming Spring. The team made the announcement in the middle of revealing they have a special Holiday Contest in which they're giving out a bunch of freebies ahead of the game's release. While a date hasn't been set, the game has been confirmed for PC and all three major consoles. You can check out more info about the game, along with the latest trailer showing off what it will look like when it gets released.

"Max has always been the more unhinged member of the Freelance Police—a lovable lunatic with a knack for spreading chaos wherever he goes. But recently, his abilities have taken a supernatural turn. It all started when he stumbled upon a mysterious toy that allowed him to glimpse the future. Now Sam & Max have aroused the attention of a host of villains from across the galaxy who are hellbent on acquiring the magical Toys of Power to achieve their own ends. As those who seek the Devil's Toybox close in and Max's psychic abilities grow beyond his control, the Freelance Police will come up against their most frightening adversary yet: the power of Max's mind."

A bizarre paranormal adventure: Explore odd locales, meet eccentric characters, and solve brain-tickling puzzles in an interactive story with a surprise around every corner.

Jump into Max's brain and use the Toys of Power to see the future, teleport, read minds, and other tricks. No walkthrough required: The game detects when you're stuck and provides subtle hints.

The game detects when you're stuck and provides subtle hints. Beautifully remastered: Lighting, lip-sync, cinematography, music, and more have been updated and enhanced to bring Telltale's 2010 episodic season up to modern standards.

Lighting, lip-sync, cinematography, music, and more have been updated and enhanced to bring Telltale's 2010 episodic season up to modern standards. Last in a trilogy: See the episodic Sam & Max series through to its epic conclusion.

