Samba De Amigo: Party Central Reveals First Batch Of Songs SEGA has revealed the first set of songs coming to Samba de Amigo: Party Central, as the game will release this Summer for the Switch.

SEGA dropped new details this morning about Samba de Amigo: Party Central, as we get our first look at some of the music being added to the game. This first batch is basically here to show you that this latest entry in the series isn't joking around as they have acquired music from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jonas Brothers, Kesha, Icona Pop, Matteo, Pitbull, and more! We have the rundown of the first set as they will have over 40 songs when the game launches sometime this Summer for the Nintendo Switch.

"Break Free ft. Zedd" by Ariana Grande

"I Really Like You" by Carly Rae Jepsen

"Payback (feat. Icona Pop)" by Cheat Codes

"Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)" by Diplo & TSHA

"I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)" by Gloria Gaynor

"I Love It" by Icona Pop

"Centerfold' by J Geils Band

"Bang Bang" by Jessie J , Ariana Grande , Nicki Minaj

"Sucker" by Jonas Brothers

"TiK ToK" by Kesha

"Panama" by Matteo

"Plastic Hearts" by Miley Cyrus

"Celebrate" by Pitbull

"The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)" by Ricky Martin

"XS" by Rina Sawayama

"Bom Bom" by Sam and the Womp

"Azukita" by Steve Aoki , Daddy Yankee , Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo

"Macarena (Cover)"

"Fugue (classic)"

"La Bamba (Cover)"

"It's time to shake it on center stage in this vibrant rhythm action game. Amigo and his friends are back in Samba de Amigo: Party Central! Pick up your maracas and groove to 40 hit songs from the world's most popular genres, with even more arriving as post-launch DLC! Groove with your friends and family with different party modes! Feeling confident in your skills? Complete the StreamiGo! challenges to help Amigo rise to fame. Strut that style by customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories. Take the party to a global level: Hit the floor with 12 Amigos and up to 8 of your friends online in World Party Mode. Show the world what you've got by competing on the online leaderboards."