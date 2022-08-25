Samsung Launches 990 PRO Series Gaming SSDs

Samsung revealed two new products this week for gamers looking for better DDS options with the 990 PRO Series. They've offered up two different versions, a standard version and one with Heatsink, both of which come in 1TB ($180), 2TB ($310), and 4TB (coming in 2023) capacity. All of these have been designed to be the best for gaming and allow you to have the best experience without lag, delay, or issues running whatever you decide to store on them. We have more info below as they are available right now.

Featuring Samsung's latest V-NAND and a new proprietary controller, the 990 PRO series offers nearly the highest speed currently available from the PCIe 4.0 interface. The SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 6,900 MB/s, respectively. Its random read and write speeds come in at up to 1,400K and 1,550K IOPS, respectively. With up to a 55% improvement in random performance over the 980 PRO, the 990 PRO is particularly well-suited for heavy gaming as well as creative and productivity tasks.

High-performance NVMe SSDs are also critical in reaping the full benefits of the latest game console and gaming technologies. Powered by NVMe, the 990 PRO brings faster loading times to PCs and consoles for a better gaming experience. When tested with Forspoken, Luminous Productions' forthcoming action role-playing game supporting the latest game-loading technology, the map loading time was about one second, compared to four seconds for a SATA SSD and 28 seconds for a hard disk drive (HDD).

Built on a low-power architecture, Samsung's newly designed controller dramatically improves the SSD's power efficiency by up to 50% compared to the 980 PRO. Additionally, the 990 PRO employs a nickel coating on the controller and a heat spreader label on the drive for reliable thermal management. Samsung's Dynamic Thermal Guard technology further ensures that the drive's temperature stays in the optimal range. The 990 PRO with Heatsink version offers an additional layer of thermal control while its new RGB lights add more style to the drive. Samsung's 990 PRO with Heatsink maximizes the cooling effect and prevents performance degradation due to overheating. Samsung's 990 PRO is an excellent solution for laptop and desktop upgrades as well as for build-your-own PCs, providing a significant performance boost while using less power for increased battery life and thermal management.